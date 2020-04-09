Officials from the Iowa Democratic Party have developed plans for remote county conventions that will be conducted over multiple days later this month.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, state party leaders announced plans to conduct the conventions remotely, rather than in-person. Those details were announced Wednesday.
Residents who were elected precinct delegates or alternates will register from Monday to Friday, April 13 to 17, to participate in remote county conventions. They will indicate whether they would like to cast ballots online, over the phone or via mail.
Elections for district and state delegates and county affirmative chairs will be conducted remotely from April 22 to 30. County chairmen will have the option to determine how to implement that process.