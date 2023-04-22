Police said a Dubuque man who was the caretaker for his mother misappropriated more than $225,000 of her money before her death.
Kenneth M. Dean, 55, of 2750 Broadway St., was arrested at 6:05 a.m. Friday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging dependent adult abuse.
Court documents state that Dean’s sister reported to authorities in August that Dean was a caretaker for their mother from about October 2021 to June and that Dean exploited their mother out of property, assets and money.
Documents state that there was concern about Dean’s mother’s “memory and cognitive ability” declining in October 2021 following a knee surgery. In January, she “showed positive for confusion (decreased memory) and memory is impaired.”
Dean was made his mother’s power of attorney for medical and financial decisions in October 2021. Documents state that Dean exploited his mother from that time until her death in June.
Documents state that Dean withdrew cash from his mother’s savings and checking accounts in the amount of $104,400. Dean also bought gold and silver using his mother’s checking information totaling about $90,782 and wrote two $15,000 checks to both his wife and son using his mother’s information, documents state.
The misappropriated funds totaled $225,182, documents state.
Documents state that Dean had a signature stamp made with his mother’s signature that he used to sign checks and his mother’s will.