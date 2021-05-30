ASBURY, Iowa — Arsh Pal cannot recall how many paintings he has created.
It might be several hundred or more than 1,000, but whatever the figure, it is large enough that the 11-year-old has started painting over the pictures he no longer likes.
It is all part of his recent focus on sustainability.
“I’m learning a lot of stuff about painting and techniques,” Arsh said, as he briskly spread golden pigment on a canvass. “It’s taught me to help people.”
Arsh paints with a purpose.
Since he started about three years ago, he has raised more than $5,000 through sales, auctions and raffles. He donates proceeds, or the artworks themselves, to charitable enterprises, including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Compass to Care and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Arsh’s art has taken a green turn as he begins to reuse old canvasses in an effort to raise awareness about the environment.
“He gets very upset or sad when he hears things about animals going extinct,” said his mother, Divya Pal.
He channels his passion for nature into his pieces. Once, Arsh painted a portrait of the last male northern white rhinoceros, which died in 2018.
To reduce the number of objects that end up in the landfill, Arsh searches garage sales and Goodwill Industries for framed, often kitschy, prints and refurbishes them.
Lately, he has been preparing for an upcoming show, sponsored by Riverview Center.
The fundraiser occurs July 23 to 28 at 7 Hills Brewing Co., 1085 Washington St., and the earnings will help the organization continue to offer services to survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence.
Arsh said his artwork has definitely improved since he started.
“It looks way better because when I was a beginner I kind of didn’t know what I was doing,” he said.
Arsh has not had formal training, but in sync with the 21st century, he and Divya have turned to YouTube instructional videos in hopes of picking up new techniques.
The carpet in Arsh’s studio, a former play area in his parent’s basement, is lined with plastic, which is speckled with dried flecks of acrylic paint. Dozens of paintbrushes fill plastic cups that he keeps on his artist’s table, which is draped with a tarp.
Earlier this month, he was working on eight pictures simultaneously. He also regularly posts updates to his Facebook, Instagram and YouTube channels, all called “Art by Arsh.”
In 2019, Arsh was selected as one of the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce’s “movers, shakers and newsmakers” for the previous year. He has led classes at Stonehill Communities and Assisi Village.
Divya has documented Arsh’s accomplishments in a scrapbook.
He recently skimmed the pages, unable to recall several of the events documented in writeups and photographs. But the reminder brings him a smile.
“I feel really happy that I did something good,” he said.