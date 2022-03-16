A free online course for beginning gardeners will be held next week.

“Let’s Plant a Garden” will be offered from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 24, by Dubuque County Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, according to a press release.

Topics will include necessary items to begin gardening, choosing the correct crop for a space, preventing disease and pest problems and budgeting.

Registration is required and can be made online at bit.ly/letsplantagarden22 or by calling 563-583-6496 by Monday, March 21.

