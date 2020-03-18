The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Curtis Martin, 20, of 1600 Butterfield Road, No. 113, was arrested at about 4:15 a.m. Monday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging first-degree burglary.
- Demetrius V. Jones, 33, of Chicago, was arrested at about 2:50 p.m. Monday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on charges of two counts of interference with official acts with injury and a warrant charging violation of a no-contact order. Court documents state that Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Mike Brehm and Capt. Harley Pothoff suffered minor injuries while attempting to gain control of Jones while he was in a booking area.
- Diya M. Luckett, 19, of 2035 Pasadena Drive, No. 7, was arrested at 1:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Pasadena Drive on charges of third-degree burglary and trespassing-destruction of property.
- Celeste N. Gavin, 31, no permanent address, was arrested at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Greyhound Park Road on a charge of unlawful possession of a prescription drug and warrants charging fifth-degree theft, failure to appear in court and pretrial supervision violation.
- Gerald C. Shannon, 42, no permanent
- address, was arrested at about 12:40 p.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of Dodge Street on warrants charging voluntary absence from custody and failure to appear. Court documents state that Shannon did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Jan. 1.
- Alexa J. Link, 23, of 818 Lincoln Ave., was arrested at about 12:20 a.m. Saturday in the area of West 12th and Iowa streets on a charge of possession of cocaine.
- Theodore L. Roepsch, 73, of 180 W. 15th St., reported the theft of $700 at about noon Saturday from the 1100 block of Main Street.