A Dubuque-headquartered manufacturer recently reached a $9.8 million settlement with federal authorities related to groundwater contamination near the site of one of its former plants in Indiana.

Flexsteel Industries announced the cash settlement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, though the company continues to dispute that it caused the contamination at the Lane Street Groundwater Contamination Superfund Site in Elkhart, Ind.

