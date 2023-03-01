Chaplain Schmitt Island
Chaplain Schmitt Island is the focus of a comprehensive development plan to increase economic growth.

 Dave Kettering

The nonprofit license holder for Dubuque’s two casinos has approved work on a comprehensive development plan for Chaplain Schmitt Island.

Board members of the DRA approved a proposal with RDG Planning & Design to create a development plan for the island Tuesday at Diamond Jo Casino during the board’s monthly meeting. The nonprofit DRA will invest $302,660 into the creation of the plan.

