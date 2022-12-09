The legalization of marijuana, the elimination of mandatory minimum sentencing and the inclusion of gender identity as a possible category of hate crime are among the City of Dubuque’s list of priorities submitted to state legislators.
The 2023 state legislative priorities were adopted recently by City Council members and featured requested legislative actions supported by the city.
The priorities range from tax reform to increasing funding for parks and the arts.
Teri Goodmann, director of strategic partnerships for the city, said the list is a compilation of recommended actions brought forward by city department heads.
“The state legislative priorities recognize that the state government is our partner,” she said. “We share this document with our local legislators.”
The priorities include items related to equity and public safety.
One requested action asks that the state make it easier for local governments to establish systems that track potential problematic behavior among police officers.
Dubuque Police Chief Jeremy Jensen said the city already utilizes a system that flags any potentially troubling behavior by officers, such as repeated incidents of physical altercations during arrests. He said police departments and communities would benefit from the wider adoption of similar systems.
“We look at multiple complaints for use of force and pursuits, and we see what’s going on,” Jensen said. “There might be an issue that we should be looking at, but it also might be nothing.”
Another priority calls for a variety of court fine and fee reforms, including eliminating the $300 eligibility threshold for a fine payment plan, removing the minimum payment amount of $50, eliminating the $300 eligibility threshold for community service and increasing the value of community service hours for paying off fines.
City Attorney Crenna Brumwell said these current fine and fee regulations disproportionately impact low-income residents and can harm their employment status and financial stability.
“It’s a barrier for financial self-sufficiency for families that live in poverty,” she said. “It’s something that can snowball.”
The city also recommends other legislative actions related to criminal prosecution, including the decriminalization or legalization of marijuana use and eliminating mandatory minimum sentencing.
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, said she supports these recommended legislative actions, particularly the legalization of marijuana.
“It’s already legal in Illinois, so the state is definitely exposed to it,” Jochum said. “There is plenty of medical proof and scientific proof that it can be beneficial for some people.”
However, Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, said she does not believe marijuana legalization will happen in Iowa soon.
“I don’t see that happening anytime in the near future at all,” she said. “I do not see an appetite for it.”
The City of Dubuque also recommends that the state update its hate crime statute to include gender identity as a group that the law would protect. Additionally, the city asks that acts of disorderly conduct could be elevated to hate crime charges if racial slurs are used.
“It would be elevated if there was any sort of racial animus in the crime,” Brumwell said. “Hopefully, the threat of that would deter that behavior.”
The city also proposed that the state provide funding to support small businesses owned by women and people of color. As of 2021, 17,882 businesses in Iowa were owned by non-White residents, compared to the 245,185 businesses owned by White residents, according to U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Advocacy.
Dubuque Economic Development Director Jill Connors said the city already works to support women- and minority-owned businesses, but it wants the state to also contribute to these efforts.
“That’s because historically, women- and Black-, indigenous- and people of color-owned businesses have not had the same opportunities as other businesses have,” she said. “We think it’s important that businesses have the same opportunities as others.”
While Jochum said she and other Democrats support the legislative recommendations provided by the city, she added that they will likely not come to fruition in the Republican-controlled Legislature.
Instead, Koelker said this upcoming legislative session likely will focus on tax reform, though she did not provide specifics on what those reforms might be.
“We are going to be cracking open taxes,” she said. “A lot of families are struggling with inflation, and we are going to do whatever we can to support them.”
(15) comments
Hammer on the police and let the trash go. It’s to hard to tell if you people are plain ignorant or just blind
agree
Koelker and all the other rednecks need to pull their heads out of the sand and wake up to the wants and appetites of the majority of the Iowa people.
also agree
Be prepared for more crime, more unsafe parks, and the stink of weed at every turn. NYC is the perfect example.
Dubuque has a greater than twice the national average on clearance on crimes against people and more than five times the national average on crimes against people. The numbers don't lie, by size, Dubuque is one of the safest large cities in Iowa.
Have you walked 20th and Jackson area after midnight lately?
So safe...
https://www.telegraphherald.com/news/tri-state/article_b5c39892-76ff-11ed-97af-b7cc177897bb.html
How can anyone call Dubuque "large"?
How about some legislation on taking care of the roads when it snows?
[thumbup]
“I don’t see that happening anytime in the near future at all,” she said. “I do not see an appetite for it.”
Then lets put it on the ballot for 2024 and let we the people decide.
1st. I would like to say Thank You to our Dubuque Police Department along with the Dubuque County Sheriff Department. They do an exceptional job keeping our community safe.
I can not understand why our city leaders try to push legislation that would tie the hands of our law enforcement.
It seems like our leaders are afraid that if people that break the law and have to post a higher bond will leave our city to go somewhere else. Wow we don't want that to happen!
Then we should legalize Marijuana because Illinois did. That's like my kids doing something wrong and then saying well Johnny did it so I should be able to get away with it.
Let Dubuque stand on it's own two feet and not follow other cities or states.
Our city officials need to be Leaders not followers.
[thumbup]
i bet there all dumocrats
