The legalization of marijuana, the elimination of mandatory minimum sentencing and the inclusion of gender identity as a possible category of hate crime are among the City of Dubuque’s list of priorities submitted to state legislators.

The 2023 state legislative priorities were adopted recently by City Council members and featured requested legislative actions supported by the city.

ran17

Hammer on the police and let the trash go. It’s to hard to tell if you people are plain ignorant or just blind

Report Add Reply
franks

agree

Report Add Reply
squirt

Koelker and all the other rednecks need to pull their heads out of the sand and wake up to the wants and appetites of the majority of the Iowa people.

Report Add Reply
franks

also agree

Report Add Reply
dregsofhumanity

Be prepared for more crime, more unsafe parks, and the stink of weed at every turn. NYC is the perfect example.

Report Add Reply
nbastian17

Dubuque has a greater than twice the national average on clearance on crimes against people and more than five times the national average on crimes against people. The numbers don't lie, by size, Dubuque is one of the safest large cities in Iowa.

Report Add Reply
Who Knows
Who Knows

Have you walked 20th and Jackson area after midnight lately?

Report Add Reply
Who Knows
Who Knows

So safe...

https://www.telegraphherald.com/news/tri-state/article_b5c39892-76ff-11ed-97af-b7cc177897bb.html

Report Add Reply
dregsofhumanity

How can anyone call Dubuque "large"?

Report Add Reply
Who Knows
Who Knows

How about some legislation on taking care of the roads when it snows?

Report Add Reply
ran17

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
longbow1964@yahoo.com

“I don’t see that happening anytime in the near future at all,” she said. “I do not see an appetite for it.”

Then lets put it on the ballot for 2024 and let we the people decide.

Report Add Reply
kjanla

1st. I would like to say Thank You to our Dubuque Police Department along with the Dubuque County Sheriff Department. They do an exceptional job keeping our community safe.

I can not understand why our city leaders try to push legislation that would tie the hands of our law enforcement.

It seems like our leaders are afraid that if people that break the law and have to post a higher bond will leave our city to go somewhere else. Wow we don't want that to happen!

Then we should legalize Marijuana because Illinois did. That's like my kids doing something wrong and then saying well Johnny did it so I should be able to get away with it.

Let Dubuque stand on it's own two feet and not follow other cities or states.

Our city officials need to be Leaders not followers.

Report Add Reply
Who Knows
Who Knows

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
grannybird119@yahoo.com

i bet there all dumocrats

Report Add Reply

