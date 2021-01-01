Police said one person was injured Wednesday when a driver trying to avoid a rear-end crash swerved into the wrong lane, causing a wreck in Dubuque.
John W. Osmanski, 44, of Galena, Ill., was injured but not taken by ambulance to a hospital, according to a crash report.
The crash occurred at about 5 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Loras Boulevard and Henion Street. The report states that Brandon A. Engling, 21, of Dubuque, told officers that the car in front of him on Loras Boulevard slowed down, so he swerved into the opposite lane of traffic to avoid a rear-end collision. He then hit Osmanski’s vehicle, which was headed the opposite direction in its correct lane of travel. Osmanski’s vehicle then hit a parked vehicle.
Engling admitted to following the vehicle in front of him too close for the snowy conditions, the report states. He was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle and failure to provide proof of financial liability.