Candidates running for the Dubuque Community School Board largely found common ground on issues facing the district during a forum Tuesday night.
Current board members Mike Donohue, Tami Ryan and Lisa Wittman joined prospective newcomer Kate Parks in sharing their positions on a variety of issues during a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Dubuque. The event was held at the Historic Federal Building.
They are running for four open at-large seats in the Nov. 5 election. Tom Barton is not running for reelection.
The candidates largely agreed on several issues, such as:
- the importance of finding ways to address more mental health supports for students
- their opposition to vouchers that would use state funds to help pay for private school education
- the existence of gaps in student achievement based on racial and economic factors
- the importance of having plans in place to prevent and protect children from school violence.
Mike DonohueDonohue said he believes it is important for the district to stay focused on the strategic plan and its aggressive goals to raise student achievement. He said state officials have not sufficiently provided increased funding, so the district will need to be creative and innovate.
“Nothing happens unless we continue to be good stewards of the resources that we have,” he said.
He also said district teachers excel in their work, but every child comes to school with different backgrounds. The board’s job is to ensure teachers have the resources and leadership they need.
He also noted that making changes in areas such as student behaviors and mental health requires a community response.
Kate ParksParks said one key issue she would like the board to examine is equity in the school district.
Officials have taken steps such as hiring an equity director and looking at some disparities that exist, Parks said. However, she would like officials to continue looking at where opportunity and achievement gaps persist.
“I think looking forward — even beyond next academic year — looking in to the future of our community, it’s really important to make sure that all of our kids are achieving and have access to an education that’s meeting their needs,” she said.
Tami RyanRyan said one of her key priorities is staying on track with the district’s strategic plan. She noted that it is important to look at the needs of all students.
“The funding is not increasing at the state level, and (funding) is something we need to make sure we continue to advocate for,” Ryan said.
Ryan touched on school funding at multiple points during the forum, noting the district’s role in advocating for additional dollars to meet needs of non-English speaking students and for support for student mental health.
Lisa WittmanWittman said one area of particular importance to her is preparing students for life after high school through opportunities such internships and training.
“We’re really focusing to make these years valuable, especially the high school years, that we give the kids the best we can while we have them, and that starts as they’re very young.”
She noted that partnerships such as the one the district has with Northeast Iowa Community College give students opportunities to get a jump on what they want to do after high school.