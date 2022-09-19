Elkader restaurateur Brian Bruening recently entered the race against incumbent Iowa Rep. Anne Osmundson, R-Volga, to represent the new House District 64.

The district will represent all of Clayton and Allamakee counties, plus the city of Holy Cross and the surrounding area of Dubuque County.

