A Dubuque teen was arrested today on an attempted-murder charge -- seven months after his brother was arrested on the same charge in relation to the same shooting.
Emmanuel J. Fountain Jr., 17, of 2017 University Ave., Apt. 3, was arrested today on a warrant charging attempted murder. Police said he also possessed the illegal controlled substance ecstasy when he was arrested.
He is scheduled to have a hearing today in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County.
Dubuque police officers responded to the area of East 18th and White streets at about 7 p.m. May 13 after a shooting in a nearby alley. Three shell casings were recovered.
Court documents state Sheonta E. Fountain, 33, of 2017 University Ave., No. 3, drove through the alley just before 7 p.m. and parked in the 1800 block of White Street. Jamar D.M. Little, then 17, and Emmanuel Fountain, then 16, got out of the vehicle and walked into the alley.
Sheonta Fountain later told police that the two boys are her sons.
Documents state a 15-year-old boy whose name has not been released was standing behind 1815 Jackson St. when Little and Emmanuel Fountain “charged” at him. Three gunshots were fired at the 15-year-old -- though court documents do not allege who fired them -- but the boy fled into the house unharmed.
Little and Emmanuel Fountain then ran back to Sheonta Fountain’s vehicle, who then drove them to 2017 University Ave., No. 3, where all three lived. Documents state that Little "is observed on traffic cameras concealing a handgun in his pants as he runs from the alley."
Police soon arrived at that address, located the vehicle linked to the incident and arrested the two teens when they exited their apartment. Police reported that they found a pistol while executing a search warrant at the residence and that ammunition found with it was consistent with shell casings found at the scene of the shooting.
Documents state that Emmanuel Fountain told police that he and Little were walking through the alley when they were approached by the 15-year-old and "his associates," who shot at them. Little denied being involved in a shooting.
Little was arrested in June on a warrant charging attempted murder. In September, he pleaded guilty to going armed with intent and intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and as part of a plea deal, the attempted-murder charge was dropped.
Little denied firing any gunshots. He told a judge that he went to the area “to go fight” and saw a weapon inside the vehicle in which he rode to the scene. He also admitted that he had a suspicion that the weapon would be used.
In October, another judge sentenced him to probation. He also was given a deferred judgment, meaning the conviction will not go on his record if he successfully completes probation. That includes a requirement that he reside at a residential facility overseen by the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period of one year.
Assistant Dubuque County Attorney Brigit Barnes had sought a 15-year sentence for Little. Barnes argued that while Little did not have a criminal history, “in this one single act, he placed in danger at least two people” by “aiding and abetting” in a shooting where one person was shot at and another person “almost hit.”
Court documents do not include any information on the person who was "almost hit."
Little's attorney, Nichole Watt, argued that he “got roped in with his brother and may or may not have known exactly what was all going to happen at the time.”
She has been charged with being an accessory after the fact. Her next court hearing is set for Feb. 13.