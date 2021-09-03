Several Iowa counties have passed the kind of multimillion-dollar bonds for outdoor recreation and conservation projects that the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors is considering for the November ballot.
Among them, Johnson County voters approved $20 million in 2008, while Linn County residents approved $40 million in 2016.
The funds have been used for large-scale land acquisitions, new parks and trails, long-term water quality improvements and more. Leaders of both counties’ conservation departments said those would not have been possible without the bonds.
On Tuesday, Sept. 7, Dubuque County supervisors plan to vote on a proposal to place a $40 million bond for conservation projects on the Nov. 2 ballot.
Dennis Goemott, executive director of Linn County Conservation, said officials in that county took two years developing a long-term master plan for county parks preceding their vote. Dubuque County finished a similar plan in 2020.
“When we went looking for ways to fund those projects, there were limited options,” Goemott said.
Linn County Conservation Deputy Director Daniel Gibbins said the bonds provided a funding option other than just waiting on the Legislature to fund the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund, created by a statewide ballot measure in 2010.
“There’s other states that have state sales tax funding like Minnesota,” he said. “But local bonds like this can bring very significant business and resident attraction to a community.”
Johnson County Conservation Executive Director Larry Gullett said his county was able to double its money by leveraging it for grants, which Dubuque County Conservation plans to do.
“These people who are awarding these grant programs through the state and federal governments, one of the filters they’re looking through is, ‘Does the county have the matching money available?’” he said. “It gives you an edge over a lot of different organizations.”
These bond measures need 60% of votes to succeed. In Linn County, 74% of voters were in favor in 2016. Gibbins said voters there liked plans to devote portions of the money to different targets — as the Dubuque County proposal does — such as water quality, parks and trails.
“That could be good for marketing, but it can also be difficult to cost account and manage everything,” he said.
Gullett warned that outside factors can affect a bond measure’s success. Johnson County’s came in 2008, the advent of the Great Recession.
“You remember how badly people were impacted by that,” he said. “(The county) had done some fieldwork on testing the support through surveys. The first time they did, there was 80% support. But about a month before the election, in October, it had dropped to 65%. It barely passed with between 60% and 61%.”
Because county governments are prohibited from lobbying for a bond measure’s passage, both Johnson and Linn counties depended on big campaigns from supporters.
In Dubuque County, the Dubuque County Land and Water Legacy has formed. But several other organizations, including the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce, have joined the cause.
The other counties’ leaders said no group organized in opposition during their measures’ elections. None has yet appeared in Dubuque County.