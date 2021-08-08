A full slate of activities is planned in Dyersville, Iowa, leading up to the Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams, including Beyond the Game festivities planned for Wednesday, Aug. 11, and Thursday, Aug. 12.
Beyond the Game activities are free to attend, other than the If You Build It exhibit, which has a $5 admission fee for visitors age 13 and older.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
8 a.m. — If You Build It exhibit open until 6 p.m.
Noon — Kids Zone and Experience Iowa Zone open in Westside Park until 7 p.m.; food and beer vendors open.
1 p.m. — Upper Main Street Jazz Band on Budweiser Stage at City Square.
4 p.m. — Brandon Gibbs with Joel Kosche on Budweiser Stage at City Square.
7 p.m. — “Field of Dreams” movie night at City Square.
7 p.m. — Country concert at Commercial Club Park featuring Maddie & Tae, Shy Carter and Ingrid Andress.
Thursday, August 12
8 a.m. — If You Build It exhibit opens until 6 p.m.
10 a.m. — Kids Zone and Experience Iowa Zone open in Westside Park until 9 p.m.; food and beer vendors open.
1 p.m. — Ziegfried Underground on Budweiser Stage at City Square.
4 p.m. — Lonesome Road on Budweiser Stage at City Square.
6 p.m. — Official MLB viewing party at City Square; broadcast begins at 6 p.m. with the first pitch at 6:20 p.m.