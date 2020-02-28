EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Several changes are coming to East Dubuque’s video gaming businesses, including the addition of more video gaming terminals and an existing downtown slot business being purchased.
On Monday, the East Dubuque City Council approved a request to allow The Other Side, Family Beer & Liquor, George’s Bar & Grill and Finally R Place to expand their number of video gaming terminals from five to six.
City Manager Loras Herrig said this brings the total number of businesses that have added another video gaming terminal this year to seven.
East Dubuque businesses started requesting an extra gaming terminal after a state law change expanded the maximum number of video gaming terminals allowed from five to six.
“They are all taking advantage of having the extra machine,” Herrig said. “I would imagine all of them will take advantage of it, eventually.”
Video gaming licenses are only distributed to East Dubuque businesses with a liquor license, which currently includes 22 businesses.
The extra gaming terminal also comes with an increase in the percentage of video gaming revenue taxed by the state.
State taxes collected for video gaming increased from 30% to 33%, with the tax scheduled to increase by another 1% in July.
Mike Meyer, owner of The Other Side, said he feels another video gaming terminal wasn’t needed for his business and is poor compensation for an increase in state taxes on the revenue his machines generate.
“If I could give back the gaming machine without having my taxes go up, I would do that,” Meyer said. “I’ve rarely had all five machines in use at the same time.”
The city also changed an existing ordinance requiring businesses in East Dubuque to possess a liquor license for one year before they can obtain a gambling license. The ordinance was changed to allow for a business to retain the gaming license if it is being purchased.
Herrig said the change was made after Nancy’s Slots, 250 Sinsinawa Ave., unveiled its intention to purchase Jessie’s Slots & Video Poker, located at 230 Sinsinawa.
Herrig said the current ordinance would have prohibited Nancy’s Slots from inheriting the video gaming license currently tied to Jessie’s Slots.
“The ordinance was meant to prevent the city from becoming flooded with video gaming, but it had an unintended effect,” Herrig said. “We don’t want existing businesses to be rendered less valuable.”
Nancy Anderson, owner of Nancy’s Slots, said she plans on turning the Jessie’s Slots location into another Nancy’s Slots, which will operate similarly to the current East Dubuque establishment. She anticipates it will open in three weeks.