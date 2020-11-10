News in your town

Virtual meeting set on Peosta's comprehensive, parks and trails plans

Peosta to hold special election to fill council vacancy; filing deadline Nov. 13

Jo Daviess County Health Department open by appointment only

Superintendent: More Dubuque students moving to in-person learning

2nd Dubuque County supervisor voices support for mask mandate, as Board of Health recommends it again

Delaware County program looks to help during holiday season

Teen seriously injured when tractor overturns in Jo Daviess County

127 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; 4 more deaths in SW Wis.

Galena Center for Arts purchasing new home, to relocate

3 more SW Wisconsin districts announce shift of some students to virtual learning

Motorcyclist hurt in crash in Jo Daviess County

4 arrested in connection with theft, burglary ring in SW Wisconsin, NE Iowa

Bustos won't again seek post as House Dems campaign committee chairwoman

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Monday)

116 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 92 more in Jones County

Dubuque Housing Department proposes initiatives for housing voucher program

City of Dubuque to host virtual meetings on next budget

2 people hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque

Elkader community to get last looks at community visioning plans this month

Dubuque school officials expected to set public hearing on calendars

Court denies appeal of former Dubuque County man who sexually abused child

Dubuque actress, director receives prestigious award from local NAACP

Local law enforcement reports

Unseasonable fall day brings out shorts, T-shirts, ball practice, picnics

168 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths in Dubuque County

COVID-19 reshapes internship plans for local college students

Biz Buzz: Bosnian restaurant, grocery store to open in Dubuque; music store to move; men's store opens in Dyersville

People who make a difference: Former science teachers form maintenance crew for Dubuque County Conservation

After pandemic cuts in-person programming, local libraries help patrons get crafty

Replay value: Local organization gives old toys new life for families in need

Fifth straight record day for Dubuque County COVID-19 cases; county death toll rises by 2

2 people hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque