Dubuque Community Schools will have more students moving from fully online to in-person learning.
Administrators told school board members Monday that about 160 students are switching from fully online to the district’s hybrid schedule — which alternates in-person and remote learning days — at the end of the current trimester.
More than 2,200 students in the district are learning online — down from more than 2,300 in early October. That number will further drop with students moving to hybrid learning between trimesters. At the same time, only a few are asking to move to fully online learning, Superintendent Stan Rheingans said.
“We have to maintain social distancing and masks and all of those pieces, so we are looking at number of sections, and all of those things could be impacted by the number of kids who come back,” he said.
Rheingans also said district leaders regularly look at district COVID-19 cases to determine where exposures are happening and what steps to take.
“It is every day for several hours looking at that data and trying to figure out what’s the next step for the district,” he said.
As of Monday afternoon, the district was reporting 90 active COVID-19 cases — 54 students and 36 staff.
Board members also on Monday heard from a teacher representing a group of educators, parents and community members focused on equity in the education of students of color. Karmella Sellers, a music teacher at Bryant and Kennedy elementary schools, spoke during the open forum portion of the meeting to share action steps that members of the Educational Justice group want district leaders to take.
Among steps proposed was implementing an anti-racist curriculum for students, instituting strict disciplinary action against people who make racist comments and requiring staff to receive professional development in racial bias and culturally responsive teaching.
“It is no easy task to take the steps necessary to ensure all students receive an equitable and quality education, yet it must be done,” Sellers said. “For too long, the education of Black, Indigenous and youth of color has been overlooked, ignored and intentionally denied.”
Because Sellers’ comments were not connected with an item on the board’s agenda, board members did not respond during the meeting.
Taj Suleyman, the district’s director of equity, said after the meeting that he appreciated the group’s input. He noted that some district and school efforts already align with the group’s goals, such as helping staff recognize racial bias and supporting diverse representation in the curriculum.
“I’m interested in seeing how we can collaborate toward these outcomes together,” Suleyman said.