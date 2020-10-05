CASSVILLE, Wis. — A change to Wisconsin’s tax law might soften the financial impact the closure of two power plants have on municipal resources in the Village of Cassville.
Under new rules approved by the state in 2019, a handful of municipalities could raise their property taxes to offset the loss of special payments formerly collected from power companies while the plants operated.
The village board is consulting with the Wisconsin Department of Revenue to assess the financial impact a tax increase would have on property owners.
“It would change everyone’s property taxes by a little bit,” said Village President Keevin Williams, comparing it to a referendum recently approved by Cassville School District residents, who could see a tax increase of up to 96 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value over the next three years.
“That’s why we haven’t made a decision about what we’re going to do or how we’re going to do it,” he said.
Without a new revenue source, however, the village board will have to tighten the municipality’s $1.2 million annual budget a few notches.
Prior to the 2015 closures of Wisconsin Power and Light’s Nelson Dewey Generating Station and DTE Energy’s Stoneman Station biomass plant, the village received about $591,000 annually in utility aid payments, which constituted more than 50% of the village’s budget.
Payments decline 20% annually over a period of five years. Utility aid on the DTE property began its five-year phase-out in 2017 and Nelson Dewey’s will begin in 2023, Williams said.
In 2020, the village expects to receive just $371,700 in utility aid.
Utility aid has for decades offset property taxes and Cassville’s is among the lowest in the region at $2.30 per $1,000 in 2019.
The State of Wisconsin restricts the extent to which municipalities can raise their tax levies, but enables voters to do so by referendum.
Legislators added a second exception in 2019 for the handful of municipalities across the state that experienced a power plant closure or decommissioning.
State Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, voted in favor of the bill when it appeared before an Assembly committee.
“Some of these communities are so reliant on utility aid, when you take that money away from them, they don’t have the funds to operate,” he said. “Then, they needed to be able to go outside of the levy limit.”
The soonest a municipality can raise its levy under the new law is 2021, but Williams said the village board would not consider raising taxes before 2022.
“It’s not that we want to sock all the home owners,” he said. “If it can be something minimal, … that would be helpful.”