SHULLSBURG, Wis. – A southwest Wisconsin community hosts a food truck event this weekend.
The “Six-Oh-Ate Food Truck Festival” will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, on Water Street in Shullsburg, according to an online announcement.
Admission is free. More than a dozen food trucks are scheduled to sell food during the event.
The event also includes live music. Sarah Day will perform from 2:30 to 5 p.m. and Frank Martin Busch & The Names from 5 to 8 p.m.
