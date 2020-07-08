The Dubuque City Council will hold a special meeting Wednesday, July 8, to determine how to fill the seat of a departing council member.
Ward 1 Council Member Brett Shaw resigned effective this week as he relocates to the Quad Cities for work.
At Monday night's meeting, Mayor Roy Buol said the council would wait until after Shaw's departure to "get the ball rolling" on finding his replacement. Late afternoon Tuesday, the city issued notice of the special meeting to be held virtually at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
On the agenda is one item: Filling the vacancy. The meeting agenda lists two possible resolutions reflecting the two options council has in taking action. One calls for filling the vacancy by council appointment, the other by special election. Council may adopt one or the other of the resolutions.
Livestreaming of the meeting will be provided at cityofdubuque.org/media, CityChannel Dubuque on channels 8 and digital 117.2 on the Mediacom cable system.