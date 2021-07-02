DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The first two long weekends for all-terrain vehicles to drive on Dyersville streets went well, according to city officials, but fewer vehicles were out than expected.
City Council members passed an ordinance June 7 allowing ATVs and UTVs to operate on certain city streets as a sort of a trial run for such vehicles in the city.
Ultimately, six weekends were selected for ATV and UTV use from sunrise to sunset — June 11 to 13, June 25 to 27, July 9 to 11, July 30 to Aug. 1, Aug. 27 to 29 and Sept. 24 to 26. The dates coincide with the city’s Downtown Summer Night events and the Dyersville Downtown Market.
Police Chief Brent Schroeder said there were no problems reported with the ATVs out and about during the first two weekends, though there were fewer people than expected taking advantage of riding hours.
“The (Dubuque County ATV/UTV) Alliance was pulling for a boycott of the opening of riding in town,” he said. “So, they basically called for a boycott because they didn’t like what the city put forth.”
The alliance spoke out against the Dyersville ordinance in several posts on its Facebook page. One post argues that a better trial run would be to have ATVs and UTVs allowed seven days a week from Aug. 1 to Labor Day.
The alliance declined to comment for this story.
Council Member Jim Gibbs said only a couple of streets are closed to ATV and UTV riders due to their high traffic counts. The list of prohibited city streets is outlined in the ATV ordinance, which can be found on the city website.
Gibbs said he saw about 12 ATVs driving around from June 25 to Sunday, adding that he anticipated seeing a few more around town.
But Schroeder said people driving ATVs in the city were complying with the rules outlined in the ordinance.
“I’m guessing (the rest of the year) is going to be similar to the first two weekends, but I learned through this job that nothing is what you expect it to be,” he said.
Mayor Jim Heavens said he felt the council made a good decision with the terms outlined in the ordinance, which was written after substantial discussion at meetings.
He has also heard that people will continue to protest the current ordinance at the Tuesday, July 6, council meeting, which will be the first in-person meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“With every compromise, no one is entirely happy with it,” he said. “... I think really everybody wants to see how this thing goes, and I think the first two weekends have gone fine.”
Gibbs added that how the rest of the year goes likely will determine how the council chooses to proceed with ATVs and UTVs in future years.
“We’re a larger community than a lot of communities out there (with more frequent ATV/UTV usage),” he said. “That’s why we’re being cautious and giving it a trial period.”