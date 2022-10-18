The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Anthony K. McClinton, 28, of 1530 Kehl Court, was arrested at 9:05 a.m. at his residence on charges of domestic assault, first-degree harassment and public intoxication. Court documents state that he assaulted his mother, Thyris L. McClinton, 55, at their residence.
Mark A. Nyanchoka, 29, a resident of the Hillcrest Family Services residential facility at 1160 Seippel Road, was arrested at 10:02 a.m. Sunday at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, on warrants charging assault and two counts of assaults on persons in certain occupations. Court documents state that Nyanchoka assaulted MercyOne nurse Nichole R. Mickel, 33, and security guard Robert E. Miller, 56, on Oct. 10 and nurse Susan R. Weber-Hagemann, 58, on Saturday at the hospital.
Finnin Kia, 4355 Dodge St., reported $3,000 worth of criminal damage done to a vehicle between 4:30 and 8:10 a.m. Friday at the business.
Lillie A. Beringer, 26, of rural Cascade, Iowa, reported the theft of livestock worth $1,800 between Oct. 9 and Friday from a farm in the 25000 block of Garryowen Road in rural Cascade.
Denita L. Dixon, 34, of 2826 Jackson St., recently reported the theft of a $600 cellphone on Sept. 9 or 10 from the 900 block of Elm Street.
Alexandre M. Thorpe, 29, of 855 Salem St., recently reported the theft of a bicycle worth $686 on Oct. 6 from her residence.