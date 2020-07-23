PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — A Prairie du Chien man now is officially charged with first-degree reckless homicide in connection with the death of a 3-year-old.
The charge was filed this week against Chase M. Harville, 29, in Crawford County Circuit Court.
He was arrested July 10 in connection with the death of the 3-year-old boy at a location on Crawford County N in rural Prairie du Chien. He has since been held at Crawford County Jail on a $300,000 bond.
Few details about the death have been released, but online court records do show that a judge last year ruled that Harville had to make child support payments to a woman who lived on Crawford County N.
If convicted, Harville faces 60 years in prison. He was set to have a court hearing Wednesday, but it was suspended after his attorney did not show up. Judge Lynn Rider reset the hearing for 2 p.m. Monday, July 27.
Rider did formally read Harville’s charges, which include first-degree reckless homicide for the “utter disregard for human life.”
Several other new charges against Harville are not related to that incident. These include two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. On May 15 in Prairie du Chien, Harville was found with a firearm and a pipe meant for drug use, according to authorities. Harville also is charged with battery as an act of domestic abuse, which allegedly occurred on May 27 in Eastman.