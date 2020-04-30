ASBURY, Iowa — When Crystal Luna takes her son Cam out to explore Dubuque or walk around the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, it occasionally turns into a struggle.
He sometimes becomes fussy or upset.
But when she drives him out to Inspiration Stables in Worthington, she can see the light in his eyes as a smile spreads across his face.
When Cam spots the large black horse known as Max, he cannot wait to reach out and pet him before he holds out his arms in excitement, demanding to be picked up.
“As soon as we get out there, he cannot wait to get up there,” Luna said. “As soon as they start trotting, he cannot control his giggles.”
It is one of Cam’s favorite things — besides listening to music, swimming and being tickled, of course.
Cam, 8, was diagnosed with autism when was 4.
Luna said that the first few years of her son’s life were rocky. He was born 15 weeks early, which left him with serious developmental problems and later caused him to need heart and hernia surgeries.
But as Cam grew, Luna noticed other developmental problems and sought a doctor’s opinion.
“Some of it was just his movements,” she said. “He would always rock his head. He would rock himself to sleep, (and) he was nonverbal.”
But the doctors urged Luna to give him a year to start day care and then bring him back. They said they expected delays after he was born premature and needed more time.
After the year passed, Cam was diagnosed with autism, a development disorder that impairs a person’s ability to communicate and interact.
“It can be difficult sometimes, but there is so much love there, and he understands that,” Luna said. “Some things are definitely challenging, but you work around that.”
For the past few years, Cam has been going to Hills & Dales for applied behavior analysis therapy. Luna said his attitude and speech have improved dramatically.
“He has words now,” she said. “He doesn’t go up and make conversation, but he answers questions.”
To Laura Keehner, an autism services director at Hills & Dales, Cam will always be her little guy.
“He is a pretty amazing boy to work with,” Keehner said. “He has lots of energy and a pretty infectious laugh. He has made significant gains, specifically in communication (and) just being able to interact and interact independently.”
The autism spectrum is vast and impacts everyone differently.
“Each person that has autism has their own personality and their own preferences and things they enjoy,” she said.
For Cam, that enjoyment can come in the form of prodding his mom for more tickles or horseback riding.
When people look at Luna, she said, she can see that they feel sorry for Cam. But that’s not at all what she feels for her son.
“People really look at autism as one thing,” she said. “If you know somebody with autism, you know one person. Everybody is so completely different. It’s been life-changing in a good way.”