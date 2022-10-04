MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Maquoketa Community School Board members are expected to vote later this month on whether to adopt a state-required employee expression policy, a change that comes as community members recently questioned two flags on display in a high school classroom.
At a recent school board meeting, board members unanimously approved the first reading of a policy delineating when the district can regulate employees’ expression and stating that classroom displays must be “primarily focused on curriculum.”
Superintendent Tara Notz said the approval of an employee expression policy was already on the agenda for that particular meeting because the district had learned during a policy review from Iowa Association of School Boards that it needed to implement such a policy to be in compliance with state law. The district does not currently have a policy in place on employee expression.
In the days ahead of the meeting, Notz said, Maquoketa High School administrators heard from a parent concerned about the presence of flags supporting LBTGQ+ Pride and the Black Lives Matter movement in a teacher’s classroom.
“It happened that (approval of the policy) overlapped with a parent calling about a concern,” Notz said.
Community concerns
At the recent school board meeting, several community members voiced their belief that Black Lives Matter flags do not belong in classrooms.
Resident Renee Davison pointed to riots and destruction of property that occurred during protests in the summer of 2020 following the murder of George Floyd, describing the Black Lives Matter flag as “a symbol of violence, riots and hate of law enforcement.”
“Let (students) have these conversations among themselves and with their parents, apart from the power structure of the teacher-student dynamic,” Davison said, later adding, “Teachers can do BLM and Pride on their own time and their own dime, not mine.”
Since that meeting, Maquoketa High School English teacher Mykah Kennedy told the Telegraph Herald that she has displayed the flags in her classroom since she began teaching in the district three years ago. She said she has heard only positive feedback from students regarding the flags and was surprised when she learned that a parent had raised concerns.
“My flags are more for inclusivity than the division that they are creating right now,” she said, recalling how supportive high school teachers made a difference for her own friends who identified as part of the LGBTQ+ community. “ … This isn’t about me wanting to be stubborn or me wanting to prove a point. It’s me genuinely supporting and loving my students for who they are.”
Providing guidelines
The policy for which the board approved a first reading dictates that classroom displays should be “primarily focused on curriculum.” It also states that employee expression, including activity on social media, that “has an adverse impact on district operations” can be subject to discipline, “up to and including termination.”
After the meeting, School Board Member Terry Creegan said approving a policy will help the district deal with not only the current issue but also any future concerns.
“We wanted to make sure that any displays in any classrooms were geared towards supporting the educational process, not necessarily an individual’s personal political views,” Creegan said, later adding, “There could be times when these types of displays could be used because if you’re discussing things that are of that nature, then it might be appropriate. … The goal here is, ‘Let’s get a policy in place so we can fairly and adequately sit down and make a judgment about any particular situation.’”
School Board President Mike Hayward said after the meeting that he feels the proposed policy is effective in providing guidance for both staff and administrators.
“Rather than the board having to determine what’s political or controversial or what would be right for one person and not for another, to have it tied to the curriculum takes out all that ambiguity,” he said.
Notz said district officials and board members are receiving input from staff, community members and legal counsel as they continue the approval process for the policy. She said the board will hold a second and potentially final reading of the proposed policy at its Oct. 17 meeting but might elect to discuss the policy at further meetings before giving final approval.
“Our number one goal is to ensure a safe learning environment for all of our students,” Notz said. “It’s not about specific issues. It’s around this policy and how we keep the focus on learning, from all different perspectives.”
