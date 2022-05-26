EPWORTH, Iowa — A familiar face at Epworth Elementary School will serve as its new principal.
Greg Deutmeyer, who has been an instructional coach in the building for the past seven years, recently was approved for the position by Western Dubuque Community School Board members, effective July 1.
He will succeed Dan Butler, who is moving into the district superintendent role.
Deutmeyer has spent his 13-year teaching career in the district, teaching special education at Cascade Elementary School, then serving as an instructional coach at Cascade and Bernard elementaries before coming to Epworth Elementary. He believes his familiarity with the building will help him transition to his new role.
“I think having established relationships with adults and students and knowing what Epworth Elementary is about is a big thing,” he said. “It’s knowing the value on relationships and people that we hold in our building and having the opportunity to continue to build off the great things we are currently doing.”
School Board President Jessica Pape said Deutmeyer understands the building and the district.
“That’s a great advantage,” she said. “Greg was also someone sought out by other districts and other educators throughout the state. We see him as a next-step leader who can grow our district even more.”
