May convictions and deferments in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County for charges of operating while intoxicated. All are first offenses unless otherwise noted. The date listed is the date of arrest.
- Marion R. Bell Wilson, 23; Aug. 31.
- John T. Breitbach, 52; March 30; third offense.
- Cody W. Hartfield, 24; Dec. 20.
- Jeffrey J. Nurre, 33; March 21, 2019; third offense.
- Cody A. Poehnelt, 34; Feb. 15.
- John J. Thoma, 21; Feb. 8.
- Khalid M. Alotaibi, 25; Feb. 9.
- Haley C. Cavanaugh, 20; Jan. 12.
- Raymond E. Henning, 39; Dec. 20.
- Jason A. Mish, 43; Jan. 29, 2019.
- Justin W. Orr, 32; Feb. 8.
- Noah E. Sanderson, 18; Feb. 7.
- Michael R. Taylor, 34; Dec. 28.
- Scott D. Boose, 54; March 4.