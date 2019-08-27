PARIS, Wis. -- Authorities said a Potosi man and his dog were killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash over the weekend in Grant County.
The Grant County Sheriff's Department was called to the scene of an ATV crash on Marsha Lane in the Town of Paris at about 9:50 p.m. Saturday, according to a press release.
Investigators determined David Post, 27, of rural Potosi, was driving southbound on Marsha Lane when he lost control of his ATV and was thrown from the vehicle. Both he and his dog were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.
The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.