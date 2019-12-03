SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St., lower level. Details: 563-599-2748.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:15 a.m. yoga; 10:45 a.m. line dancers perform; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon needlework group; 12:15 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-3:30 p.m. dominoes; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge.
The Point Neighborhood Association Annual Christmas Social, 6-8 p.m., Holy Trinity Church basement, 1700 Rhomberg Ave. This is a family event for all residents who live, work, have a business or go to school in the Point Area. Bring a canned food item and there is also a need for donations for Sunnycrest Manor. Bring the kids, a special visitor will stop by.
Wednesday
Cookies, Cocoa and Carols, 3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Page to Stage event with the Heritage Center. Decorate cookies, sip cocoa, sing holiday songs and receive a ticket to “A Christmas Carol” on Dec. 9. For ages 3 and older; registration required.
Family Movie, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. “Lion King” (2019). Rated PG, with a run time of 1 hour, 58 minutes. For all ages.
Dubuque Evening Lions Club, 6 p.m., The Bridge Restaurant, 31 Locust St.
Adaptive Sports Open Gym Program — Wheelchair Basketball, 6 p.m., Carver Elementary School, 2007 Radford Road. Learn about the possibilities of Adaptive Sports in a fun, non-competitive, yet challenging environment.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. dominoes and cards; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. open chapel.
PERFORMING ARTS
Wednesday
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
VISUAL ARTS
Wednesday
Documentary Screening, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Watch a screening of “Better Angels.” The film focuses on the creation and growth of the program, which exists to create dialogue between people with differing political views.
LEARNING
Today
Talk of the Town Toastmasters, noon, NICC Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St., room 112. Practice skills to become a more confident speaker and leader.
LIFESTYLE
Wednesday
Natural Momma Birth Class, 6:30 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. Learn how to prepare your body for labor, options to consider in birth planning and how to work with your body to bring your baby into the world. $125 for three sessions.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon, Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road. Open meeting.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., 1646 Asbury Road. Day at a Time Group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Women’s Support Group, 9 a.m., Substance Abuse Services Center, Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets.
Rotary Club, noon, Dubuque Golf & Country Club, 1800 Randall Place. Details: www.dubuquerotary.org.
SNAP Dubuque, 6 p.m., Bishop Block Conference Room, 90 Main St. Support group for survivors and supporters in a safe environment.
Al-Anon Stepping Stone AFG, 7 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 203 Pearl St., Guttenberg, Iowa.
Al-Anon Platteville Family Group, 7 p.m., First United Church of Christ, 110 Market St., Platteville, Wis., Cunningham House Annex.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Mount Carmel, 1050 Carmel Drive, Marian Hall. Details: 563-581-9840.
Recovery International, 7:30 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1780 White St. From symptom-led to self-led. Details: 866-221-0302.
Wednesday
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, 7:30 a.m., St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. 7:30-8:30 weigh-in, 8:40 meeting. Details: Carrie, 563-588-9613.
Noon Lions Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St., second floor. Prospective members welcome.
Men’s Journey to Victory, 4 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets, group room 2. A support group for men recovering from addictions or other life challenges. All men are welcome. Details: 563-495-1340.
Wednesday Night Women’s AA Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St., lower level, enter from rear. Details: 563-588-1630.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details: 563-690-6042.
Al-Anon AFG, 8 p.m., United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 6 p.m., Grand View United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive. Details: 563-557-9196.
FOOD & DRINK
Today
Bad Art Night: Holiday Cookies, 6:30 p.m., Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Explore your non-existent artistic side. For ages 18 and older.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Ave. Everyone welcome.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games start at 6:10 and regular games start at 7. All are welcome.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.
Star Wars Escape Room, 5 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive.
ACBL Duplicate Bridge, 12:15-4 p.m., Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road.
Wednesday
Trivia for Dorks, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St. Any team size welcome.