VOLGA, Iowa — A Clayton County man recently pleaded guilty to some of the charges against him for sexually abusing a girl younger than 14.
Charles D. Lockard, 61, of Volga, entered a written plea of guilty in the Iowa District Court of Fayette County for charges of third-degree sexual abuse and enticing a minor younger than 16. He was initially charged with first-degree kidnapping, though that charge was not listed in the trial information and instead replaced with the enticing charge.
Lockard’s sentencing is set for Aug. 23. If his plea deal is accepted, he would receive a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
He also still faces a third-degree sexual abuse charge in Clayton County in a related incident.
Court documents state that authorities were told on Feb. 1 that a girl younger than 14 was missing. Her family reported that the girl went to the Volga Public Library earlier that day but did not return home.
The family found sexual conversations that the girl had with Lockard on Facebook Messenger, documents state.
When interviewed by authorities, Lockard admitted to sexually abusing the girl at his Volga residence on Jan. 31 and in Wadena, Iowa, on Feb. 1. He also told authorities he knew the girl’s age.
Authorities reported that Lockard drove the girl back to Volga after the assault, then to Strawberry Point, where he dropped her off in a church parking lot. She was found near the parking lot by authorities.