A former Dubuque man Thursday again was sentenced to 50 years in prison for killing his girlfriend.
Fontae C. Buelow, 29, was sentenced at the Dubuque County Courthouse after being found guilty of second-degree murder by a Clinton County, Iowa, jury last month.
That followed Buelow being tried a second time for fatally stabbing Samantha J. Link, 21, of Peosta, Iowa, in his Dubuque residence on March 31, 2017.
One of Buelow’s defense attorneys, David Fautsch, of Des Moines, said in an email to the Telegraph Herald that he expects to file an appeal in the case within 30 days of Thursday’s sentencing.
Throughout the trial, the prosecution asserted that Buelow killed Link, while the defense argued that Link stabbed herself. Jurors took more than six hours over two days to side with the prosecution.
The second trial took place in Clinton because of previous publicity in Dubuque County. The public was not permitted in the courtroom due to COVID-19 precautions, but family members were able to watch proceedings live from another location.
Link’s father passionately addressed the defense argument of suicide during a victim impact statement at Thursday’s sentencing hearing.
“What your team of lawyers decided to do was truly disgusting,” Neal Link said. “You tried to turn Sam into someone she is not.”
Samantha Link’s grandmother expressed her anger toward Buelow during her victim impact statement.
“You don’t think we have a right to be pissed off? Karma is going to come back and smack you,” Beverly Miller said.
Samantha Link’s younger brother expressed his sadness at the loss of his sister.
“My sister made me feel happy,” Michael Nelson said. “Now, on my birthdays, I just feel lonely.”
Buelow sat impassively during the series of victim impact statements by Link’s family members, which were delivered after he gave a statement of his own in which he asserted he is grieving Link’s death as they are.
“This is a grieving process for both parties,” Buelow said. “To Sam’s family, I doubt I can change how you feel. I swear on everything that I love that I didn’t do what I am accused of. I grieve like you do, except from a cell.”
Before the sentencing, Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley ruled against a defense motion filed July 9 that requested an acquittal in the case; an arrest of judgment, which is a postponement of a court decision because of a legal challenge or problem; and a new trial.
Fautsch raised concerns about the evidence in the trial and whether it proved Link’s death was a murder beyond a reasonable doubt, whether Buelow’s right to a public trial was violated because an individual said they were excluded from jury selection, whether the change of venue to Clinton County led to a lack of diversity within the jury pool, whether responding police officers violated Buelow’s Miranda rights regarding interrogation and whether the court made evidentiary and procedural errors.
“This is a miscarriage of justice,” Fautsch said Thursday in court. “Our motion is that a new trial is required, acquittal is required and an arrest of judgment is required.”
Iowa State Assistant Attorney General Doug Hammerand appeared for the prosecution alongside Dubuque County Attorney C.J. May III.
Hammerand argued against the defense motion and Fautsch’s contentions one by one, pointing out that in regard to the change of venue, the African American population in Dubuque County is 2.6%, for potential eligible jurors; and it’s 2.7% in Clinton County.
Ackley ruled against the defense motion in its entirety.
“The jury was free to use common sense, circumstantial evidence and direct evidence in determining whether the state met the burden of proof (to reach a guilty verdict),” she said.
Ackley said that Buelow and his attorneys could have objected to the racial composition of the Clinton County jury before it was sworn in, but did not.
Buelow seemed to allude to the results of his two trials during his statement.
“It’s no secret that we are dealing with a powerful system,” he said. “Someday, somebody is going to do the right thing.”
Neal Link responded to the Buelow defense motions in his victim impact statement.
“You take no responsibility for the crime — you blame everybody but yourself,” he said. “The truth is, you are a murderer and now you are seeking a third trial? That is complete insanity.”
Following sentencing guidelines, Ackley ruled that Buelow must serve at least 70% of his sentence — 35 years — before being eligible for parole.
She also ordered Buelow to pay $150,000 restitution, which will be split between Link’s parents.