The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Ladonna A. Poggenpohl, 45, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was arrested at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging third-degree theft.
Gregory A. Sharkey, 50, of 2540 Elm St., was arrested at 1:36 p.m. Wednesday at EZ Stop 1, 1101 Rhomberg Ave., on a charge of first-degree harassment.
Deaaron J. Simpson, 25, of 1600 Butterfield Road, No. 223, was arrested at 2:31 p.m. Wednesday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Simpson assaulted Sadie M. Mai, 22, of the same address.
Dale P. Lyons, 51, no permanent address, was arrested at 3:35 p.m. Wednesday in the area of West 10th and Main streets on a charge of unlawful possession of prescription drugs.
Dakota D. Kirkpatrick, 20, of 2023 Key Way Drive, No. 3, was arrested at 9:33 p.m. Tuesday at the Dubuque County Jail on a charge of assault on persons in certain occupations with injury and interference with official acts with injury. Court documents state that Kirkpatrick assaulted Sgt. Michael Brehm, of the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department, while in custody in the jail.
Philip J. McCarthy, 73, of Zwingle, Iowa, reported the theft of a motor vehicle worth $2,000 between 10:45 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday from a Bernard, Iowa, residence.
Felicia M. Johnson, 35, of 396 Klingenberg Terrace, reported the theft of a vehicle worth $2,000 between 5 p.m. Sunday and 9:35 a.m. Monday from her residence.
Jamie J. Beresford, 38, of 2155 Paul St., reported a burglary resulting in the theft of tools worth $1,835 between Sept. 24 and Monday from 800 W. Locust St.