City of Dubuque officials are considering the construction of a $1.8 million dock that would allow a major international cruise line to stop in the city starting in 2022.
A 20-year agreement between the city and Viking Cruises calls for the two entities to evenly split the cost of constructing the dock on the Mississippi River near Grand Harbor Resort and Waterpark.
At their meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 4, City Council members will consider setting a public hearing on Feb. 17 on a proposed 20-year docking agreement with the company and the associated construction of the dock.
“It’s really a positive step forward,” said Assistant City Engineer Bob Schiesl on Friday. “We’ve been in discussions and negotiations with Viking for a period of time, so it’s nice that we’re at this point.”
The agreementViking Cruises officials declined to answer questions for this story. In response to requests for comment, a spokesman wrote in an email that company officials “are actively working with our partners to launch on the Mississippi River, but at this point in time, we do not have any details to share regarding product specifics or a launch timeline.”
However, the docking agreement and related city documents share details about the plans.
Under the agreement, the city and Viking would split the cost of an estimated $1.78 million dock, putting the cost to each party at about $890,000.
The process would start with the city selecting an engineering consultant to design the dock. Those services are estimated to cost $220,000, and Viking would agree to pay half of that cost.
The consultant’s design would be presented to the company, who “shall work diligently” with city officials “to agree upon final plans and specifications of the dock,” the agreement states. But if the two sides cannot agree on a final design, Viking can walk away without any further obligations.
If the project is pursued, the two entities will establish construction milestones for Viking officials to pay portions of the cost as the project is completed.
Once Viking launches its Mississippi River cruise, the company would have exclusive rights to the dock when its boat is moored there. However, other vessels would be able to use the dock when Viking boats are not.
City leaders for years have discussed expanding its docking facilities to accommodate riverboat traffic. Officials also have been in discussions with Viking for some time but were in a “holding pattern” until they received confirmation that Viking had firmed up plans to launch the cruises, Schiesl said.
“We wanted to make sure that those plans solidified, so we were preparing ourselves to be in the best position to capitalize on it,” he said.
A rendering included with city documents shows the dock located on the water alongside the bank that leads to the Mississippi Riverwalk and in line with Grand Harbor Resort. A new ramp would be constructed to the dock to make it handicapped-accessible.
The dock would be able to accommodate “excursion boats 400 feet in length or greater,” according to council documents.
The dock will be removed from the water and stored in the winter. City officials estimate that the cost to remove the dock and reinstall it each spring would be about $30,000 per year. The city would split the cost of doing so with Viking.
Viking also would pay the city a $1 fee for each passenger “actually on board each Viking vessel” that docks in Dubuque. Those funds will be used to help pay for maintenance and operational fees, Schiesl said.
Any other vessels that used the dock also would have a $1-per-passenger “maintenance fee, which will be used to reduce the maintenance costs for (the) city and Viking equally,” the agreement states.
The city does not currently have a docking fee for riverboats that stop in Dubuque.
“If we allow other vessels to use this new facility, then we will also be charging some fees for those other vessels, and then that would then just help defer the cost to both city and Viking,” Schiesl said.
Local impactViking Cruises proposes to launch Mississippi River cruises in June 2022, starting with one boat but with plans to add more boats in the following years, according to the city. They could potentially have six to eight boats, estimated to cost $90 million to $100 million each.
The boats would accommodate up to 386 passengers. Viking officials have told city staff that they plan to stop at the Port of Dubuque on 14 dates in 2022 and 16 in 2023. If all of the cruises were full, that would mean more than 11,500 passengers stopping in Dubuque from Viking boats over those two years.
City documents state that Travel Dubuque estimates the “average daily expenditure of passengers from boats that currently dock in Dubuque” is $122 per day. With 11,500 passengers, that would equate to more than $1.4 million spent by them over those two years.
City documents note that all passengers will be given a ticket to National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium.
Reached Friday, City Council Member Ric Jones said he believes Viking will have no problem filling its boats, given the business’ resources and reputation. He also noted that travel on the Mississippi River has been expanding in recent years.
“I haven’t a doubt in the world that they will prosper with one and probably with eight,” he said. “The first one is a given. I don’t think they can lose by getting the docks and getting going. And everything after that is just gain, gain, gain.”
Council Member Brett Shaw said that if the projections shared in the city documents end up being accurate, that would make the case for the city investing in the dock. However, he questioned whether that would be the case.
“I question the projections to some extent, whether that’s something we would see ever, or at least until the market matures,” he said.
Shaw said he is “not decided one way or the next” on the proposal and that he would still like to see questions answered on the reality of the projections and whether Viking could still make stops in Dubuque without the new dock.
Council Member Danny Sprank said he sees bringing Viking to Dubuque as potentially a “huge boost” to the downtown area because of the increased tourism.
“I can see this being very lucrative for (Viking) because, think of it, you’re probably going to attract a European market to America that we don’t have,” he said.