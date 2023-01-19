Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Northeast Iowa Community College
Fall 2022
Illinois
East Dubuque — Jennifer Hayes, Hannah Herbst and Mayson Marty
Galena — Shiera Barrientos
Iowa
Asbury — Sydney Paulsen and Hope Searles
Bellevue — Anna Ambrosy and Yessica Rodriguez Chino
Colesburg — Nicole Schilling
Delhi — Jenna Nefzger
Dubuque — Alexander Berlage, Betsy Blair, Nathanial Brandt, Adam Burris, Allison Bushman, Daniel Cox, Charlita Day, Derrick Dean, Kristen Dietz, Madison Digman, Taylor Edminster, Taurean Fields, Kristin Frazier, Erica Frey, Collin Frommelt, Madeline Gau, Sophia Heim, Sydney Knipper, Hope Krause, Emily Lindgreen, Anne Link, Eliza Ludovissy, Sydney Martin, Kalli Meyer, Gabrielle Montgomery, Emily Mott, Alicia Mouzon, Megan O’Malley, Mackenzie Pfeiffer, Isaac Popp, Aniya Ratcliff, Teodoro Rubio, Berkley Scherf, Emily Schmidt, Kylie Schmidt, Holly Schneider, Olivia Spinoso, Taylor Stierman, Ashley Thill, Meghan Wagner and Erin Weigman
Durango — Maggie Lorence
Dyersville — Tara Hansel, Victoria Harwardt and Caroline Snyder
Earlville — Alex Digman
Edgewood — Jennifer Perrinjaquet and Morgan Steger
Epworth — Meghan Stratton
Farley — Jared Fagan
Garnavillo — Megan Pierce and Cagney Reimer
Hopkinton — Emma Jones
Manchester — Erin Monaghan, Amy Neuzil, Cassidy Schaul, Abigail Barnes, Mercedes Berggren and Jaci Garien
Monona — Shannon Nyberg
Monticello — Kellie McDermott
New Vienna — Kayleen Ellerbach and Caleb Puetz
Peosta — Marissa Henneberry and Hannah Quinones
Ryan — Karl Tompkins
Wisconsin
Cuba City — Kimberly Krueger
Darlington — Taylor Burke
Hazel Green — Kayla Ramaker
Prairie du Chien — Hunter Cherrier
