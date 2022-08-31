The Dubuque Community School Board will move forward with selling the Dubuque Soccer Complex to an Arizona-based company that seeks to construct an indoor sports facility at the site.
Board members voted, 5-2, to proceed with the sale of the soccer complex to Court One LLC following a public hearing that will be scheduled for a later date, as required by state law. Board Members Jim Prochaska and Katie Jones cast the dissenting votes.
Court One LLC submitted a bid of $1.8 million to purchase the Dubuque Soccer Complex. Dubuque Soccer Alliance, which has leased the complex since 1993, submitted the only other bid for the site, at $1,552,000.
"It’s not to undermine the work and the history of (the Dubuque Soccer Alliance), but … I’m confident we can figure out how to make something new work," said School Board President Kate Parks. "That change is not going to be easy, but we’re facing some pretty serious changes as a school district if we’re not responsive to the financial realities that are going on."
Court One LLC proposes to construct a more-than-100,000-square-foot facility on the property with basketball courts, volleyball courts, a soccer field, a baseball and softball field and batting cages.
In January, an appraisal valued the soccer complex at $1.55 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.