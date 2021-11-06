BELLEVUE, Iowa — Amid a significant staffing shortage on its emergency medical services force, the City of Bellevue seeks to hire a full-time paramedic, the first paid EMS position in the city’s history.
City Council members voted this week in support of advertising for the position.
“This is quite a change for the community,” said Council Member Tom Roth. “For 50 years, we’ve had a 100% volunteer ambulance service. (But) if you don’t have a hospital in your town and you don’t have an ambulance run by somebody else, towns are to the point where … they’re paying someone.”
City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth confirmed that the proposed hire would be the first full-time paid employee for the city’s EMS force. All other responders are volunteers, although they are paid a small amount when they go on a call.
Several recent retirements and resignations among volunteers have reduced the city’s daytime EMS coverage by about 40%, according to Council Member Lyn Medinger, who also serves as Jackson County emergency management director.
Council Member Tim Roth told the Telegraph Herald on Wednesday that the lack of daytime coverage, particularly during the week, is a safety concern.
“It’s important to have someone if that call goes out,” he said. “You don’t want to be the one standing there waiting a half an hour for an ambulance from Maquoketa or even Dubuque.”
The city considered several options to address the issue, including encouraging current city staff to become emergency medical technicians with an hourly wage increase incentive.
However, Mayor Roger Michels said council members and city officials decided to put that option “on hold” for now.
“We’d like to see what we would get for applicants for EMTs and paramedics, and most of the city people (have) enough to do without adding more to it,” he said.
The city will advertise for either an EMT or a paramedic, but if an applicant is hired at EMT status, he or she will need to complete the necessary training to become a paramedic.
Medinger explained that the candidate would take out a loan to cover the cost of training, and the city would cover the loan payment each year as long as the individual remains employed by the city.
EMT candidates would be paid about $18 to $22 per hour, while paramedics would be paid $22 to $26 per hour, depending on experience.
Council members said the new employee would work with a variety of city departments as needed, including fire, ambulance, police and City Hall.
“We put a lot of time and effort into this — we had a lot of meetings on it — and I think it’s the best thing to do for the citizens of Bellevue,” Michels said. “We have no other choice, really. The volunteers aren’t there.”
Skrivseth said the city hopes to have an employee on board in the next few months.