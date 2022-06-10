Police said they placed a GPS tracking device on a stolen vehicle in Dubuque to catch the thief.
Dalton W. Carlson, 23, no permanent address, was arrested at 12:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Tyler Road on charges of first-degree theft and inference with a corrections official.
Court documents state that a pickup truck worth $24,000 was reported stolen on June 1 from Complete Auto, 3901 Jackson St. The truck had been left unlocked with the keys inside it.
Dubuque police located the truck Tuesday parked on Erie Court after receiving a complaint that it had been parked there for a week. Terry Pickel, the owner of Complete Auto, agreed to let officers place a GPS device on the truck in an attempt to identify who stole it.
The device indicated that the truck left Erie Court at about noon Wednesday, traveled from Erie Court to John F. Kennedy Road and then returned. Responding police found it parked on Erie Court and Carlson walking away.
“I made contact with the man (Carlson) and told him I wanted to talk with him, but that I first wanted to pat him down for weapons,” a police officer reported. “The man became immediately resistive by pulling away from me. Despite several other officers arriving on scene to assist, the man continued to pull away and refused to be patted down. The man defied our orders to stop resisting and to put his hands behind his back as he fought with us. Police used personal defense spray and several officers to gain control of him.”
Documents state that Carlson “confirmed being in possession of the truck but said someone else gave it to him and that he’d only had it for about 24 hours.”