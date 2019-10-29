Dubuque County supervisors voted Monday night in support of opening discussions with the City of Dubuque regarding the city-owned Roosevelt Park.
Supervisors voted 2-1 to approve a resolution penned by Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, backing the Dubuque County Conservation Board’s decision to “approach” the city to include the park at 14000 North Cascade Road in an updated comprehensive plan for county parks that is being developed. It states that the park “has remained substantially undeveloped and inaccessible since before 1992.”
The resolution also authorizes the conservation board to work with the city on an agreement for the development, operation and maintenance of the park, which could include the property’s purchase or transfer.
Jay Wickham and Dave Baker voted to approve the resolution, while Ann McDonough voted against it.
Earlier this month, the conservation board authorized Executive Director Brian Preston to approach the city about its largest park.
This is the latest of several recent attempts by Isenhart to raise the topic of a partnership or transfer of the 207-acre property away from the city.
“Considering it’s a piece of land bigger than Eagle Point Park and the county’s in the middle of this process to come up with a long-term plan, I thought it made sense to have this discussion,” Isenhart said Monday during a work session of the county supervisors.
He later added, “I think the (conservation) board feels like this would be a big-ticket item.”
Roosevelt Park, also called FDR Park, was purchased by the city in 1967.
The city currently leases space in the park to Storybook Hill Zoo and a local model airplane club. A portion of the park is also rented out as cropland. Mountain bikers frequent the property, which is open to public recreation.
In 2009, the city Parks and Recreation Commission approved a master plan for the park that included ideas such as a dog park, mountain biking trails and a disc golf course.
“But it’s sat on the shelf since then,” Isenhart said. “There are no current plans from the city to implement that.”
However, city officials said those plans were put on hold while the nearby Southwest Arterial road project was pursued. The 6-mile-long, four-lane roadway connecting U.S. 20 at Seippel Road to U.S. 61/151 near Tamarack Business Park is expected to open next year.
“I don’t think we as a county should rush that or push that,” McDonough said. “The Southwest Arterial is changing a lot of things in that area. The highest usage for that land is a park. I don’t want to insert the county into what the city has planned for that.”
She also pointed out that the county has not passed resolutions regarding other parks owned by other cities.
“We’re asking these people to include planning for a park that we don’t have any interests in,” she said. “Would we do this about Candy Cane Park in Dyersville? Would we do this with Worthington’s park?”
Baker said Dubuque City Manager Mike Van Milligen told him earlier this year to wait until after the City Council’s annual goal-setting session. Roosevelt Park was not chosen as a priority by council members in those sessions.
Baker said he supported opening the conversation because if the city’s answer is “No,” then there would be “no harm, no foul.”
Wickham, too, said he found the resolution to be harmless.
“We’re looking at 20-plus-year parks plan for more than $180,000,” he said. “Within those parks, there are relationships with other organizations, cities, the Iowa (Department of Natural Resources), the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. This would just be another relationship to consider.”