The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Dominic J. Klostermann, 40, of Dyersville, Iowa, was arrested at 3:38 a.m. Friday near the intersection of U.S. 20 and Seippel Road on a charge of third-offense operating while under the influence.
  • Jacey T. Barrett, 23, of Jonesborough, Tenn., was arrested at 1:28 a.m. Friday at 10 S. Main St. on charges of possession of psilocybin mushrooms and of marijuana and person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons.
  • William R. Parker, 69, of 2635 Rhomberg Ave., was arrested at 8:57 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Dodge Street and Cedar Cross Road on a charge of second-degree burglary.
  • Savannah N. Morrison, 24, of Joshua, Texas, was arrested at 6:13 p.m. Thursday at 2843 John F. Kennedy Road on charges of second-degree theft and possession of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia.
  • Naomi C. Olin, 25, of 305 E. 22nd St., was arrested at 12:24 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East 28th and White streets on a warrant charging voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that Olin failed to return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Oct. 6.
  • Ashley A. Muehl, 27, no permanent address, was arrested at 5:40 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East 12th and Jackson streets on charges of possession of methamphetamine, of contraband in a correctional institution and of drug paraphernalia; providing false identification information; and a Wisconsin warrant charging a probation violation.
  • Nicholas A. Bries, 40, of 2520 Stafford St., reported $600 worth of damage to a vehicle parked at 1099 Commercial St. between about 9:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.