The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Dominic J. Klostermann, 40, of Dyersville, Iowa, was arrested at 3:38 a.m. Friday near the intersection of U.S. 20 and Seippel Road on a charge of third-offense operating while under the influence.
Jacey T. Barrett, 23, of Jonesborough, Tenn., was arrested at 1:28 a.m. Friday at 10 S. Main St. on charges of possession of psilocybin mushrooms and of marijuana and person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons.
William R. Parker, 69, of 2635 Rhomberg Ave., was arrested at 8:57 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Dodge Street and Cedar Cross Road on a charge of second-degree burglary.
Savannah N. Morrison, 24, of Joshua, Texas, was arrested at 6:13 p.m. Thursday at 2843 John F. Kennedy Road on charges of second-degree theft and possession of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia.
Naomi C. Olin, 25, of 305 E. 22nd St., was arrested at 12:24 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East 28th and White streets on a warrant charging voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that Olin failed to return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Oct. 6.
Ashley A. Muehl, 27, no permanent address, was arrested at 5:40 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East 12th and Jackson streets on charges of possession of methamphetamine, of contraband in a correctional institution and of drug paraphernalia; providing false identification information; and a Wisconsin warrant charging a probation violation.
Nicholas A. Bries, 40, of 2520 Stafford St., reported $600 worth of damage to a vehicle parked at 1099 Commercial St. between about 9:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. Wednesday.