Area school districts report mixed trends for school meals after a federal program that allowed all students to receive free meals during the past two years ended this summer.

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the national Food and Nutrition Service allowed schools to extend the free Seamless Summer Option meal program into the regular school year. The change eliminated the need to collect payments from all students, regardless of income, and many area districts had participation levels for school meal programs soar as a result.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.