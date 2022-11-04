Area school districts report mixed trends for school meals after a federal program that allowed all students to receive free meals during the past two years ended this summer.
With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the national Food and Nutrition Service allowed schools to extend the free Seamless Summer Option meal program into the regular school year. The change eliminated the need to collect payments from all students, regardless of income, and many area districts had participation levels for school meal programs soar as a result.
The waiver expired June 30, and eligibility for free and reduced-price meals for this school year again is based on income level.
In some communities, heightened meal program participation rates have persisted.
Western Dubuque Community School District Director of Food and Nutrition Services Kyle Gansen said that prior to the pandemic, about 75% of the district’s students ate school lunch, while 12% ate school breakfast.
During the 2021-2022 school year, that number increased to 80% of students eating lunch and about 30% eating breakfast. So far this year, breakfast figures have fallen to 15% of students, but 80% of students still are eating school lunch.
Gansen said he feels the extension of the free meal program contributed to the sustained higher participation levels.
“I think a lot of those kids never had school lunch before, … and when you took out the barrier of the cost, a lot of kids tried it, and some are now continuing to eat it,” Gansen said. “That 80% number is a pretty good participation rate and one that we’re very happy with.”
Jen Heim, the director’s administrative assistant in the East Dubuque, Ill., school district, said staff have not noticed a substantial change in the number of students eating school meals compared to last year.
“Our (food service staff) have still been figuring about the same amount (of food) as they were figuring at the end of last year,” she said.
However, other area districts saw their participation numbers fall back to pre-pandemic levels.
Joann Franck, Dubuque Community Schools food and nutrition services manager, said the district served 169,866 total meals in August and September. That is about 17,000 fewer than were served during that same period in 2021 and about 900 meals more than were served in that period in 2019.
“We’re about right where we were pre-pandemic, in terms of (overall meal) participation,” she said.
Platteville (Wis.) School District Business Administrator Demetri Andrews said about 56% of students districtwide ate school lunch in September. That represents a decline of 5 percentage points from last year’s figures but is almost identical to participation levels in September 2019.
Even as overall participation rates fluctuate, the number of students receiving free or reduced-price meals is rising in some districts. To qualify for free meals, a family of four must make less than about $36,000, while the threshold is $51,338 for reduced-price meals.
About 44% of Dubuque Community Schools students are receiving free or reduced-price meals this fall, according to Franck. She said that is an increase from pre-pandemic figures, which hovered around 40%, but also noted that falling district enrollment could have affected that percentage.
Andrews said 49% of Platteville students are receiving free or reduced-price meals this fall, which is one of the highest percentages that the district has had.
Christin Smith, director of food and nutrition services for Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque, said 14% of students in the system are receiving free or reduced-price meals this fall.
She said the number of families within the system who applied for free and reduced-price meal benefits but were not deemed eligible for them significantly increased this year. In the fall of 2019, only 10 families applied and were determined to not be eligible. This fall, it was 27 families.
“That tells you that families feel like they need the help but aren’t eligible in terms of federal guidelines,” she said. “ … I would have loved to see the kids keep getting free lunches because we do offer things like fresh fruits and vegetables that all students and families won’t necessarily have exposure to at home.”
Area district officials also are seeing higher levels of meal debt this fall, which they attribute in part to the adjustment of returning to paid lunches and in part to financial difficulties that families face.
“We are seeing more of it, but we always try to get in front of it,” Franck said. “We make personal contact with those families and see what support we can give them, verifying whether they applied (for free and reduced-price meals) and making sure everything was entered correctly.”
Andrews said Platteville officials are “keeping a closer eye” on meal debt by sending home weekly letters for families with negative balances and using school social workers to connect with them. The district also has received more than $5,000 in donations from local organizations to support those families.
“We’re always looking for ways to improve our food service program and increase the number of kids eating school lunch … because we know they’re getting a good meal,” Andrews said.
