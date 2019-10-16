The Notre Dame Club of Dubuque will host a reception this weekend featuring a former executive from the storied university.
The event is set for 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Timmerman’s Supper Club, 7777 Timmerman Drive in East Dubuque, Ill. There is a cash bar, and an hors d’oeuvres buffet will be available for $10, but the event is otherwise free to attend.
The special guest is Bob Mundy, the recently retired director of admissions at University of Notre Dame. Mundy’s presentation, which will begin at 5:30 p.m., will provide updates on events at Notre Dame and will detail the admissions process.