January sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
• Michael J. Fondell Jr., 32; assault causing injury; July 20; 90-day suspended jail sentence, $315 fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
• Thomas C. Grant, 25; second-offense domestic assault; Oct. 20; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation, DNA requirement and batterer program.
• Tiffany L. Summers, 29; controlled substance violation; Sept. 13; 365-day jail sentence, 350 days suspended, $625 suspended fine, two years probation and DNA requirement.
• Tiffany L. Summers, 29; two counts of child endangerment; Sept. 13; two-year deferred judgment, two years probation and civil penalty.
• Nathaniel Z. Grover, 31; domestic assault impeding airflow; June 18; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation, DNA requirement and batterer program.
• Justin J. Hendren Sr., 30; second-offense possession of controlled substance; Nov. 26; 45-day jail sentence, $625 fine and DNA requirement.
• Abraham D. James, 28; controlled substance violation; Jan. 30, 2019; five-year deferred judgment, two to five years probation and civil penalty.
• Christopher C. Kalloway, 26; domestic assault; Sept. 5; seven-day jail sentence, with four days suspended, one year of probation and batterer program.
• Michael C. Mann, 31; controlled substance violation; April 12; 10-year prison sentence, $1,000 fine, DNA requirement and community service.
• Cory L. Parker, 35; possession of controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Sept. 23; five-year suspended prison sentence,
$750 suspended fine, one year at a residential facility, five years of probation, DNA requirement and drug court.
• Malik J. Patterson, 21; second-degree theft; Sept. 4; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 suspended fine, one year at a residential facility, five years of probation, DNA requirement and community service.
• Kaleb J. Phillips, 21; possession of controlled substance; July 20; 365-day suspended jail sentence, $315 fine and two years of probation.
• Levi S. Reed, 23; second-degree theft; July 15; five-year deferred judgment, five years of probation and civil penalty.
• Brittney L. Schmidt, 26; interference with official acts causing injury; Feb. 17; two-year deferred judgment, two years of probation, DNA
requirement and civil penalty.
• Brennan J. Schonhoff, 22; possession of controlled substance; June 15; two-year deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
• Laroyce T. Tate, 31; domestic assault-third or subsequent offense; Aug. 18; five-year prison sentence, $750 suspended fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
• Timothy R. Walsh, 25; domestic assault; Sept. 29; two-year prison sentence, two-day jail sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation, DNA requirement and batterer program.
• Loras L. Link, 58; domestic assault-second offense; Nov. 28; 365-day jail sentence, with 335 days suspended, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation, DNA requirement and batterer program.
• Loras L. Link, 58; child endangerment; Nov. 28; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation, DNA requirement and batterer program.
• Myhkal J. Oliver, 22; controlled substance violation; Jan. 29, 2019; 10-year suspended prison sentence, $1,000 suspended fine, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
• Justin J. Wolverton, 48; assault; Dec. 14; $65 fine.
• Kawann K. Brown, 25; domestic assault; Oct. 22; two-year suspended prison sentence, two-day jail sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation, DNA requirement and batterer program.
• Mckenzie C. Burkholder, 22; assault; Oct. 18; 30-day suspended jail sentence, $65 fine and one year of probation.
• Sally M. Cole, 34; child endangerment; June 2; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
• Brett A. Cupps, 28; possession of controlled substance and interference with official acts causing injury; Dec. 21, 2018; 120-day jail sentence, $315 fine and DNA requirement.
• James C. Donehoo, 46; domestic assault causing injury; July 14; 365-day jail sentence, with 363 days suspended, $315 fine, two years of probation and batterer program.
• Tanetra L. Giles, 29; willful injury causing bodily injury; July 4; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 suspended fine, five years of probation, DNA requirement and community service.
• Tanetra L. Giles, 29; two counts of first-degree harassment; Sept. 15; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
• Jeffrey J. Gotto, 34; domestic assault; Jan. 6; 30-day jail sentence, with 28 days suspended, $315 fine, one year of probation and batterer program.
• Sherry A. Griffin, 42; possession of controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Dec. 26; five-year suspended prison sentence,
$750 suspended fine, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
• Mycal L. Hall, 19; assault; Nov. 6; 30-day suspended jail sentence, $65 fine and one year of probation.
• James L. Harry, 35; possession of controlled substance-second offense; Oct. 31; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
• Ryan J. Humphreys, 26; assault on persons in certain occupations; Dec. 20; 180-day suspended jail sentence, $315 fine and two years of probation.
• Amy C. Jurisic, 36; assault causing injury; Aug. 7; 90-day suspended jail sentence, $315 fine and two years of probation.
• Joseph R. Kane, 29; assault; Dec. 27; 15-day jail sentence.
• Jewell M. Kieffer, 27; child endangerment; May 27; 365-day suspended jail sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
• Abigail S. Kriebs, 26; possession of controlled substance; Oct. 10; 180-day suspended jail sentence, $315 fine and two years of probation.
• Bruce R. Lee, 29; first-degree harassment; June 8; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
• Fallon C. Murphy, 22; possession of controlled substance-second offense; March 29; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 suspended fine, one year at a residential facility, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
• Joseph W. Pass, 48; possession of controlled substance; July 12; two-year deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
• Steven A. Pline, 40; assault; Aug. 18; 30-day suspended jail sentence and two years of probation.
• Steven A. Pline, 40; possession of controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Aug. 22; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 suspended fine, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
• Larry L. Powell, 31; domestic assault causing injury; Sept. 16; 365-day jail sentence, with 358 days suspended, $315 fine and two years of probation.
• Keion M. Reed, 24; assault causing injury; June 14; two-year deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
• Dani R. Schmitt, 24; possession of controlled substance-second offense; Nov. 12; 180-day suspended jail sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
• Meyaka S. Shumake, 36; assault causing injury; Oct. 5; 90-day suspended jail sentence, $315 fine and two years of probation.
• Richard L. Simon Jr., 38; domestic assault impeding airflow causing injury; Oct. 16; five-year prison sentence, $750 fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
• Corelly M. Smith Sr., 49; domestic assault-second offense; July 28; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
• Shannon L. Towne, 43; domestic assault-second offense; Oct. 1; two-year suspended prison sentence, two-day jail sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation, DNA requirement and batterer program.
• Jesse D. Vandee, 29; assault; Sept. 17; 10-day jail sentence.
• Jesse D. Vandee, 29; child endangerment and domestic assault causing injury; Nov. 6; 365-day jail sentence, with 355 days suspended, $1,000 fine, two years of probation, DNA requirement and batterer program.
• Martin A. Voshell, 33; possession of controlled substance; Oct. 31; 90-day jail sentence, $625 fine and DNA requirement.
• Alexandra M. Wiest, 33; child endangerment; Oct. 2; 180-day suspended jail sentence, $625 suspended fine and two years of probation.
• Tanie A. Wilkinson, 31; first-degree harassment and assault on persons in certain occupations causing injury; Dec. 7; 180-day jail sentence, with 135 days suspended, $625 fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
• Austin E. Williams, 19; domestic assault-second offense; Aug. 1; two-year suspended prison sentence, two-day jail sentence, residential facility, two years of probation, DNA requirement and batterer program.
• Austin W. Williams, 19; possession of controlled substance-second offense; Dec. 25;
two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
• Jared R. Williams, 23; possession of controlled substance; Nov. 28; two-year
deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
• Wesley D. Brundage, 31; voluntary absence from custody; July 14; 90-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
• Terry J. Choi, 28; voluntary absence from custody; Sept. 20; 105-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
• Cory R. Flanagan, 29; voluntary absence from custody; Oct. 28; 30-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
• Justin P. Silvers, 36; voluntary absence from custody; July 9; one year of probation.