A new initiative from Fountain of Youth will work to place formerly incarcerated residents in jobs with local employers and connect them with additional services for life after state prison.

The Dubuque nonprofit, which offers group support sessions and one-on-one counseling to people who have fallen on hard times, hopes to launch the pilot program with eight recently-paroled prisoners in May.

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.

