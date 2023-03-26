A new initiative from Fountain of Youth will work to place formerly incarcerated residents in jobs with local employers and connect them with additional services for life after state prison.
The Dubuque nonprofit, which offers group support sessions and one-on-one counseling to people who have fallen on hard times, hopes to launch the pilot program with eight recently-paroled prisoners in May.
On Wednesday, Fountain of Youth began the initial stages of the program by hosting its Real Talk group sessions at the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women in Mitchellville. Fountain of Youth will host a companion session at Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility on April 10.
Under the program, parolees selected from the Real Talk sessions will receive individual mentorship from Fountain of Youth program associates prior to and following their release, including helping them find housing and health care and working to place them with local employers.
“We will be assisting them with all the resources they need to have a successful recovery,” said Executive Director Caprice Jones, who served time as a juvenile and adult in Illinois.
Formerly incarcerated individuals often struggle to find work. A December report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found a third of all federal prisoners released in 2010 were unable to find work in the four years following their release.
Jones said the program grew out of conversations he had with Iowa Department of Corrections officials, with whom he serves on Iowa Workforce Development’s Ex-Offender Reentry Committee.
Workforce development and the Department of Corrections are each contributing up to $5,000 in support of the pilot program, which is set to run for one year, though Jones is confident the program will be renewed. Eight more parolees are expected to be selected in December.
Under a memorandum of understanding signed by Fountain of Youth and the two state agencies, the pilot program will give preference to incarcerated military veterans.
Crescent Community Health Center is partnering with Fountain of Youth to provide health care to program participants.
Jones is also seeking additional funding from the state Economic Development Authority to pay for participants’ housing costs, because the parolees may be ineligible for federal Section 8 housing programs.
“It’s just a cushion, but if we can get them some money to pay their rent, that’d be beautiful,” Jones said.
John Deere Dubuque Works is among the local businesses where participants may be placed.
Deere and Co. has previously worked with state agencies to recruit former prisoners to their facilities in Illinois and Des Moines, but Dubuque Works General Manager Mark Dickson said Fountain of Youth’s program would offer an important advantage.
“When someone is coming out of prison and looking to begin a career with us, they need that local support,” Dickson said.
Alex Fernandez, operations manager at Dubuque Works and Fountain of Youth board member, said the program also puts John Deere at an advantage as Iowa struggles with a labor shortage.
“For us as a company, if we know we’re going to struggle to fill our workforce, we’re going to have to dip into pools we haven’t dipped into before,” Fernandez said.
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
