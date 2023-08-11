As Dubuque Community Schools Executive Director of Student Services Shirley Horstman has spent time over the past few months researching chronic absenteeism in schools, one analogy to describe the problem has stuck with her.

“Somebody called it a ‘tangle of challenges,’” she said. “When I look at our district and think about where we were in the past with chronic absenteeism and where we sit today, post-pandemic, it is like this rubber-band mess of tangles. You can pull it and stretch it in different ways, but until you dig in and really figure it out, chances are things will not significantly improve.”

