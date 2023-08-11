As Dubuque Community Schools Executive Director of Student Services Shirley Horstman has spent time over the past few months researching chronic absenteeism in schools, one analogy to describe the problem has stuck with her.
“Somebody called it a ‘tangle of challenges,’” she said. “When I look at our district and think about where we were in the past with chronic absenteeism and where we sit today, post-pandemic, it is like this rubber-band mess of tangles. You can pull it and stretch it in different ways, but until you dig in and really figure it out, chances are things will not significantly improve.”
In the years since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dubuque district saw a significant increase in the percentage of students who were chronically absent, meaning they missed 10% or more of school days in any school year.
Recommended for you
For this upcoming school year, district officials are redoubling their focus and implementing new strategies to ensure all students are at school regularly. One of the district’s initiatives for the 2023-2024 school year is to implement a “multi-tiered engagement and attendance plan designed to reduce barriers and enhance supports” for chronically absent students.
“There is nothing really new and earth-shattering about what it takes to get good school attendance,” Horstman told Dubuque Community School Board members at a committee meeting this week. “ ... At the end of the day, the work is kind of methodical, and it’s something we’re always going to be doing.”
‘Establish a connection’
During the 2018-2019 school year, 12.9% of Dubuque Community Schools students were chronically absent. By the 2020-2021 school year, that figure had risen to 27.4%, before dropping to 26.0% in the 2021-2022 year. In the most recent academic year, it climbed again to 29%, according to Horstman.
She said district leaders have long been aware of the many issues involved in the “tangle of challenges” behind chronic absenteeism, including transportation barriers, parental work schedules and a lack of child care or housing.
Ways of combatting absenteeism, such as developing strong student-teacher relationships, emphasizing culturally relevant instruction and engaging with families, remain largely the same, but Horstman said a new “Attendance Playbook” released in May by national initiative Attendance Works provides new, evidence-based strategies that the Dubuque district will implement this year.
For example, she said home visits for chronically absent students have been carried out for years, but the new playbook recommends a slight shift in the way they are handled.
“Research shows that direct and factual information geared toward the particular children in the household (is) effective ... but what is new is that on the first home visit, it shouldn’t be explicitly focused on (attendance),” she said. “It should be introducing yourself, getting to know the parent a little bit, and really talking about hopes and dreams for the kids this school year. You simply share that, and you establish a connection.”
Student Support Liaison Carlos Pittman, who in June led a training for district staff on evidence-based home visits, said when he meets with families of chronically absent students, he tries to establish a relationship of collaboration, not confrontation.
“I think families sometimes believe we’re the enemy, so I try to do a good job of letting them know … you’re not a bad parent, and life happens,” he said.
Addressing avoidance
Also this fall, Horstman said district schools will redouble their efforts in routinely checking students’ attendance. All schools use an early warning system to track students’ academic performance and identify any potential issues, so Horstman and her team are asking building leaders to ensure that attendance is part of that regular check-up.
“We have interventions and protocols in place, but I think it’s time to double down,” she said. “With those kids who are starting to get close to 10% (of school days missed), or even 5%, we want to be able to quickly reach out and educate the family.”
District staff this year are also paying particular attention to “school avoidance,” in which a child refuses to attend school or remain in school the entire day. Horstman described a family that district officials worked with last academic year where the parents “did everything right,” but the children simply would not leave the house and go to school.
She said school avoidance is not new — the School Avoidance Alliance reports that child-motivated refusal to attend school affects 5% to 28% of youths at some time in their lives — but the COVID-19 pandemic and associated brain health impacts might have exacerbated it.
Next week, district counselors, nurses, life coaches and school connectors will complete training on school avoidance through University of Iowa Scanlan Center for School Mental Health, which Horstman hopes will help them more effectively help families of school avoidant children.
“We’re hoping these experts can help us get a little more insight and a few more strategies and ideas of how we can not only work with our students, but also work with our parents to get those kids out of the home,” Horstman said.