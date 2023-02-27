DYERSVILLE, Iowa — At the age when many teenagers disappear into the virtual world, Jonathan McGovern, 14, is focused on growing his business and keeping his grades up.
He has his eyes on the future — saving both for his college fund and his retirement.
“Instead of earning a million dollars in a video game, I would rather earn a million dollars in real life,” said the Western Dubuque High School freshman.
Countryside Freeze-Dried soon will be on the shelves of three Hartig Drug Stores after launching in late 2021 at the Dyersville Farmers Market.
Hartig announced in a press release, “Countryside Freeze-Dried offers an array of freeze-dried candies, fruits and vegetables, as well as organic freeze-dried pet treats sourced locally from O’Connell’s Organic Farms in Bankston, Iowa. The candy line, McGovern’s side of the business, features a variety of unique flavors for purchase at Hartig Drug. McGovern is planning a special St. Patrick’s Day candy, to which he plans to donate 10% of the proceeds to local charities.”
Jonathan, of rural Delaware County, has expanded the business quickly by selling freeze-dried products at the Dubuque Winter Farmers Market and online over the past year. Terry McGovern, a University of Wisconsin business professor and Jonathan’s father, is his business partner.
On day one at the Dyersville Farmers Market, Jonathan earned $170, and “thought it was cool.” He realized how different it would feel to have a minimum-wage job at a fast-food restaurant, like many other teens.
“You care more about the product when it’s your own business,” he said, adding how important it is to make sure your customers are satisfied.
Two years ago, he talked his parents into buying a freeze-dryer because he wanted to be able to preserve their summer garden surplus. Jonathan recognized when the plants produced a lot at once, food went unused because there wasn’t a good processing or preservation option.
He always has been the kid who asked for Christmas presents he could use to make money, like a steam cleaner for cars. He began with Skittles and moved on to gummy candies, experimenting and learning about the new freeze dryer. It was difficult for him to see candy wasted when things didn’t work out perfectly in the trial-and-error phase.
For the past year, McGovern has purchased grass-fed beef, pork liver and chicken from O’Connell Organic Acres, his neighbor at the Dubuque Winter Farmers Market. Trimming the fat and freeze-drying the meat raw, he is able to preserve the nutritional value and flavor to create healthy pet treats.
The product has become popular, and McGovern feels it is because people care about their pets and the local, organic, high-quality product that is chemical-free and much healthier for animals than most bags on the shelves of pet stores.
His willingness to serve the animals he is trying to benefit also is paying dividends. Feedback from a customer informed him a 13-year-old cat with a shedding problem improved after the liver treats were introduced.
Jonathan currently has a home food processor license, with plans to get a pet food license, which would allow him to sell his product in stores.
Once he earns more than $50,000, he will be required to create his product in a commercial kitchen, the perfect opportunity to build one on his family’s property. He sees the potential business evolution as offering the double benefit of convenience while increasing their property value.
He is surprised at how quickly the industry has grown alongside his own business.
“It’s not as new, and more people are doing it,” he said.
Within the market, there is more competition, so Jonathan has been researching and adjusting his prices accordingly. He’s trying to incorporate as many local ingredients as possible, hopefully giving Countryside Freeze-Dried an edge over the others.
Hartig Drug Stores reached out through email with a request to carry McGovern’s candies in their Dyersville store, as well as its Dubuque locations on John F. Kennedy Road and University Avenue.
This was the invitation McGovern needed to take the next step. He made more products, obtained a license to sell in stores and purchased a label machine. McGovern feels good to have the candy products on the shelves, especially freeze-dried Jolly Ranchers because they too easily become a powder when shipped.
Freeze-dried candy, fruit, pet treats and dehydrated cocktail infusion kits also can be found on the company website and at The Dubuque Winter Farmers Market.
