PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — The Prairie du Chien Area Chamber of Commerce recently held its annual awards banquet.
Award recipients included:
- Curt Zinkle, owner of Zinkle’s Piggly Wiggly, received the C.F. La Pointe Award, the most prestigious award of the evening.
- Robert Vavra and Mississippi River Boat Tours by Maiden Voyage Tours received the President’s Award in recognition of significant contributions to the tourism industry.
- Panka Shoe Store and Theresa Mezera received the Centennial Anniversary of the Year Award.
- Todd Crotty received the Entrepreneur of the Year Award.
- Supreme Graphics received the New Business of the Year Award.
- Stark’s received the Diamond Anniversary Award for sustaining their business for 75 years in Prairie du Chien.
- The Prairie du Chien School District and the Prairie du Chien Memorial Library received the Community Investment Award.
- Pete’s Hamburger Stand and the Gokey Family were recognized for celebrating 110 years in business.
The Paper Moon in McGregor, Iowa, received the Silver Anniversary Award for celebrating 25 years of service in the area.