Work is underway on a popular stretch of Catfish Creek through Swiss Valley Park, where area residents long have splashed in the water while vehicular traffic passed nearby.
Crews are working on a stream rehabilitation and stabilization project that Dubuque County Conservation Board Executive Director Brian Preston said would both reduce negative watershed impacts and improve recreation opportunities in the stream. The crews started the second of three cement pours for the new creek crossing Friday morning, with plans to reopen it to traffic in the next few weeks.
Preston said much of the need for the work can be traced to a storm more than a decade ago.
“In 2011, we had a 16-inch rain overnight, which really damaged the stream in the park,” he said. “We fixed all the infrastructure — the roads, the pavilion, the campsites. But the stream had never been addressed.”
That flood both widened the stream channel and created a 30-foot bank that consistently eroded into the stream.
“We pulled that back and stabilized it at the base with native limestone block,” Preston said. “That will keep a lot of sediment from going into the water and on to the Mississippi River.”
The project also should help reduce erosion by replacing the previous road crossing that dipped down into the creek with one that is flat. Preston said water still will flow over the new crossing, but at a right angle.
“The water will then do less impact on the bank, not put as much force on it,” he said.
For decades, area residents have played in the water at the creek crossing, splashing out of the way when a vehicle came — which long has prompted safety concerns among officials.
Preston said the new configuration will be safer but not prohibit similar play.
“We’re adding a stream play area downstream so kids aren’t playing in the crossing,” he said. “We really want people to be connected with the water and have that relationship, but we don’t want them to interact with it in the roadway. As far as I know, we’ve never had a serious injury, but there’s always been that potential.”
The streambank stabilization and erosion reduction, plus other design features, also should improve fishing and fishing access at the park.
“There are in-stream components like j-hooks and weirs which will improve the fishing,” Preston said. “Trout really need a rocky substrate in streams. Those benthic macroinvertebrates, which is the base of the food chain for trout in the stream, need rocks to live on. Plus, a lot of our fishing areas aren’t very accessible for people with mobility issues, where this park makes that easier.”
The project was funded with $300,000 from the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors and $250,000 from Catfish Creek Watershed Management Authority.
