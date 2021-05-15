The Magistrate Appointing Commission for Dubuque County on Friday named four magistrates to new terms.
Matthew Boleyn, Marybeth Fleming and Emilie Roth Richardson, all of whom are current magistrates, will return for a new term. Natalia Blaskovich will be a new addition.
All four of the certified magistrates will serve a four-year term that begins Aug. 1.
Daniel McClean, one of the current four, did not reapply.
The Magistrate Appointing Commission for Dubuque County consists of District Court Judge Michael Shubatt, Joyce Connors, Todd Stevenson, Nancy Dunkel, Jeffrey Haitt and Collins Eboh.