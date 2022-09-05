Julie Kremer gazed down the city-block-length table — covered with white linen, carefully arranged place settings, flowers, bottles of wine and pitchers of water. Strung lights hung above the tables, crossing the street at intervals. Lit torches burned along the curb.
Julie looked at a neighborhood transformed.
“It looks amazing,” she said. “It’s set up just perfectly.”
Julie, 14, of Peosta, Iowa, attended “The Rooted Table,” a community dinner held Sunday in the 1800 block of Washington Street.
Hosted by Project Rooted, a Dubuque-based nonprofit, the event marked its second year with a six-course meal prepared by local chefs and using locally grown ingredients. Organizers expected the event to draw close to 400 people.
“It’s an amazing opportunity to see and meet different people,” said Julie, who attended the event with family members and friends. “It’s awesome.”
Project Rooted held its inaugural community meal last September along the Bee Branch Greenway, from the intersection with 24th Street to just beyond the intersection with Regent Street. Sunday’s event featured tables running down the middle of Washington Street and surrounding the circular intersection of Washington and East 18th streets.
“Our goal is to have a different location each year and the reason is because we want neighborhoods involved and different neighbors involved to see what community is and what unity is,” said Whitney Sanger, co-founder of Project Rooted.
Tables for the event bisected a block that features the Washington Neighborhood Community Garden on the east side of the street and Orange Park on the west.
“This event is about cultivating community and what better space than right in front of the neighborhood garden and a park on the other side,” Sanger said. “It’s just a pretty setting right in the middle of Dubuque.”
The Project Rooted organization seeks to connect children and families with local and nutritious foods.
“Project Rooted teaches kids about real food from the ground up,” said Kevin Scharpf, chef and owner at Brazen Kitchen + Bar in Dubuque. Scharpf co-founded Project Rooted with Sanger.
The group’s projects have included providing free lunches during the pandemic to more than 35,000 children and distributing organic seeds.
Scharpf said the event’s menu reflects the organization’s mission.
“It’s local — O’Connell Farms has been super to work with for smoked chicken and short ribs from their organic farm and we have a kale salad from Convivium (Urban Farmstead),” Scharpf said. “Clarke (University) students have made an amazing focaccia bread for us. Flatted Fifth is coming with their famous corn side — everybody raved about it last year — and (University of Dubuque) is coming with a starch again this year.”
Sanger said the event requires hardworking volunteers.
“For this specific event — the actual day of — we have over 100 volunteers who come down at 8 a.m. and are here until midnight when we are completely torn down,” she said. Without them, this wouldn’t be possible. We’re incredibly grateful to them.”
Sanger said planning for the event is essentially a year-round endeavor.
“There’s something always in the works,” she said. “Your brain is always thinking about how could we do things differently next year, how could we make a bigger impact. How can we continue to show up for the community. We’re constantly thinking about it in little ways and then two months up to the event is really when we put in full effort and make this a magical space.”
Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh arrived at the event as volunteers were receiving final instructions on serving the tables.
“It’s so important to build community in this way and bring people together in this way and share in a meal together,” Cavanagh said. “It’s just such a basic thing we do as neighbors that helps us move from community members to neighbors to friends. I really appreciate what they are doing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.