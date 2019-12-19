SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Authorities said one person was injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Lafayette County, north across the state line from Apple River, Ill.
Tao Xu, 35, of Chicago, was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County of Darlington for treatment of minor injuries, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. A press release states that Xu was traveling west on Lafayette County W when he lost control of his vehicle while attempting to turn north on Lafayette County P. The vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck an embankment. It had to be towed from the scene.