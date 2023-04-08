Summer already is looking a little brighter in Dubuque with the announcement that both of the city’s pools will open this year.
Flora and Sutton pools will open starting May 30 and remain operating for the entirety of the 2023 season, offering open and adult swim and group and private lessons.
It will mark the first summer since 2019 — prior to the COVID-19 pandemic — that both city pools will be fully open.
Recommended for you
“I think people will be happy,” said Dubuque City Council Member Ric Jones. “We had an awful lot of disappointed people when Sutton wasn’t opened last year.”
The pools will offer both adult and open swim every day this summer, with the exception of some holidays when they will be closed. The weekdays will start with adult swim and water playground availability for young children in the morning and early afternoon and transition to open swim in the afternoon and evening.
On Saturdays and Sundays, both pools will remain open for open swim from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with a half hour break at 1 p.m. Later evening adult and open swim hours also will be offered at one pool on weekdays on a rotating schedule.
Residents will be able to purchase swim passes and begin registering for swim lessons starting at 9 a.m. April 28.
Access to the city’s public pools has been limited for the past three years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and seasonal staffing shortages.
In 2020, both pools were closed amid early pandemic restrictions. In 2021, staffing shortages led the city to implement an alternating schedule where only one pool was fully open at a time, which city staff later reported led to widespread worker burnout.
In the summer of 2022, the city only opened Flora Pool for the summer, and officials offered a free shuttle service to help residents access Flora Pool.
Dubuque City Council members at the end of last summer declared opening both pools for the 2023 season as a priority, with the primary mission of recruiting enough seasonal staff to operate both facilities. The city launched a large-scale early recruitment campaign and raised wages for a number of seasonal positions, including increasing lifeguard hourly pay from $12.50 to $15, while wages for pool managers also rose from $18 to $20 per hour.
City Recreation Division Manager Dan Kroger said those efforts have paid off. The city needs to hire 70 to 80 lifeguards this summer to open both pools, and, as of Friday, more than 65 already have accepted lifeguard positions. That is already higher than the total of 43 lifeguards hired last summer.
“Things are looking really well,” Kroger said. “We are ahead of schedule as far as the onboarding process goes.”
Kroger said the city in general has seen much more success in hiring seasonal staff for all of its recreation programming.
Last year, the city was only able to fill 72% of its seasonal positions. This summer, the city aims to hire about 250 seasonal employees. So far, more than 300 applications have been received.
However, Kroger said some positions still will require more applications if they are to be filled, including park laborers, AmeriCorps staff, Port of Dubuque Marina attendants, playground staff and summer sport camp instructors.
He added that the city also is putting a focus on encouraging this summer’s new batch of seasonal employees to come back next year in order to avoid another situation that forces the closure of one of the city’s pools.
“We want those people working for us to have a wonderful experience and have them want to come work for us next year,” Kroger said. “If we are able to retain those employees, the recruitment piece becomes much easier.”
City Council Member Danny Sprank said many of Dubuque’s North End residents will be thankful to have their neighborhood pool back again.
“I viewed this as a herculean task,” Sprank said. “I am looking forward to being able to go swimming at Sutton this summer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.