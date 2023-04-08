Summer already is looking a little brighter in Dubuque with the announcement that both of the city’s pools will open this year.

Flora and Sutton pools will open starting May 30 and remain operating for the entirety of the 2023 season, offering open and adult swim and group and private lessons.

